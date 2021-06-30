COVID Chaos – Integrate and ETNZ both affected

With Wellington just emerging from a COVID scare, and Sydney in lockdown, both Australia and New Zealand’s trade event calendars have been seriously disrupted.

News came through on Friday 25 June that the Integrate tradeshow, scheduled for July 21-23, will now be held November 17-19. Meanwhile, the annual ETNZ Conference, set to run 29 and 30 June in Wellington moved sessions online, and cancelled the tradeshow component. Wellington moved back to Alert Level 1 at midnight Tuesday, but it was too late for the conference to be salvaged.

Live events and theatre across Australia have been shuttered, with four capital cities in some form of lockdown. Border closures have crippled our entire industry and the nation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced yesterday that all Australians may now be vaccinated against COVID by their GP. We urge everyone to do so, and encourage everyone they know to do the same. It’s the only way this situation will improve.