CPC Production Services relies on PROLiGHTS for professional lighting

With a legacy of excellence dating back to 1984, CPC Production Services is a leading live event and broadcast production company in Australia. It has recently chosen to invest in PROLiGHTS solutions, supplied by Show Technology, the official distributor for Australia and New Zealand. Recognized for delivering a full spectrum of live event and broadcast production services, the company has invested in PROLiGHTS EclProfile CT+IP and PROLiGHTS EclSoft LinearIP fixtures, along with additional PROLiGHTS EclPanel TWC and EclPanel TWCJr panels to enhance its stock.

“We’ve got a large outside broadcast truck, and our PROLiGHTS gear is great for that work” commented Murray Keidge, Managing Director of CPC. “However, we love them for all of our work, particularly overhead lighting on theatre stages, for which they are stunning.”

Before investing in a PROLiGHTS inventory, Murray looked at all the options. But it’s after a product demonstration by Candice Hill, Branch Manager at Show Technology, that he realized PROLiGHTS offered the same high quality as competitors that cost twice as much. “Honestly, at their price point, they are just as good,” he remarked. “We’re finding that they’re certainly accepted within the television world now, and many studios are installing them.”

The reliability of PROLIGHTS solutions is another major advantage for CPC, as Murray emphasised their phenomenal consistency, robustness, and the fact that they have never encountered any issues.

“Our PROLiGHTS EclSoft LinearIP are quite stunning; the performance and light quality they produce are excellent,” continued Murray. “The EclSoft LinearIP is handy as it is IP65-rated and is a new form factor that adds extra interest and functionality to our work, they continue to uphold the key features that have made the EclPanel range a staple in professional lighting.”

The PROLiGHTS EclPanel Series remains a leading choice for high-profile professional production environments, providing reliable solutions with perfect colour matching and outstanding performance. “We recently illuminated an LNP event, and the media loved the result that we got out of all the EclPanel TWC and EclPanel TWCJr LED soft lights as well as EclProfile CT+IP,” Murray shared. “Our EclPanel TWCs offer an even area light across the studio with bright and uniform coverage, ensuring consistent illumination.”

Finally, Murray praised the colour rendering of the EclProfile CT+IP. “They offer a stunningly rich colour palette and perfect whites,” he explained. “Their wide feature set includes special theatrical functions such as tungsten emulation on dimming and colours, LEE colour presets, virtual CTO and studio functions, such as green and magenta tuning on white presets. After comparing them with all the other popular brands, I couldn’t justify spending any more to get maybe a couple of per cent improvement.”

With its latest acquisitions, CPC Production Services will continue to benefit from PROLiGHTS lighting solutions for years to come, further solidifying its position as a leader in the production and broadcasting industry in Australia.