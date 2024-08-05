Creative Australia grants available for touring musicians performing original contemporary music.

Creative Australia’s Contemporary Music Touring Program (CMTP) have announced that grants are available from $5,000 to $50,000, depending on the number of tour venues or locations in regional or remote areas.

The tour must comprise of performances in at least three venues or locations outside of the performer’s hometown. Tours that include regional and remote destinations, or which assist performers residing in regional and remote areas to tour, are a priority for funding.

Conditions, eligibility and general information available here: https://creative.gov.au/investment-and-development/contemporary-music-touring-program/.

The next round closing dates are:

Tuesday 3 September 2024 at 3pm AEST, for projects beginning after 1 December 2024

Tuesday 4 March 2025 at 3pm AEDT, for projects beginning after 1 June 2025.

Tour managers: get your applications in asap.