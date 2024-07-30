Creative Technology APAC expands its Ayrton investment with Argo 6 Wash

Creative Technology APAC has recently increased its stock of Ayrton fixtures, adding 30 Argo 6 Wash fixtures to its existing inventory of Ayrton Diablo LED profiles.

The general manager Marcus Lim explains why the company decided to invest in Argo 6 Wash: “We were looking to expand our stock of wash fixtures with an IP65 rated unit and, after some internal evaluation against other similar products, we found that Argo 6 Wash was the best fit for our market segment. It’s a good all round wash light, with an added plus point of offering a pixel map option. We also like the weight, size, lumen output, and of course the IP rating.

“In addition to this, we have a long working relationship with the local distributor for Ayrton, Total Solution Marketing, and we know we can rely on their service and support over the lifetime of the products.”

Argo 6 is Ayrton’s first weather-sealed effects luminaire that offers as much creative potential indoors as outdoors. Its minimalist design incorporates features for total protection against harsh weather with easier internal access.

Available as Wash or FX versions, Argo 6 is equipped with 19 LEDs of 40W with RGB+W additive colour synthesis that can deliver a light output of 13,000 lumens. Its 280mm anti-reflective treated glass front window is designed to ensure optimal visuals and offers increased performance. Argo 6 can obtain a highly intense beam with a zoom ratio of 14:1 and a wide zoom range from 4° to 56°.

CT APAC’s new Argo 6 Wash fixtures have already been in use on some high profile corporate events and the team has a busy scheduled lined up for them. “It’s definitely part of our plan to use Argo 6 Wash as our main work horse for future events and we are very pleased with the results so far,” says Mr Lim. “As well as building our existing Diablo inventory, we are happy to recommit to Ayrton with these Argo 6 Wash lights.”

All photos © Kenz