Empowering AV Companies with Intelligent Workforce Management

Innovating for the Entertainment Industry Since 2006

David Neil, the visionary behind CrewCard began his journey in labour management software in 2006. His mission was clear: to revolutionise crew management in the entertainment industry. As the founder of Show Support, a premier crewing agency in Australia, David realised the need for efficient and streamlined workforce management. Over the years, CrewCard has evolved to become the go-to solution for AV and production companies, meeting the unique demands of the entertainment sector for the past 17 years.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

CrewCard has earned the trust of eight industry-leading production companies, including TDC – The Technical Direction Company and Novatech, who rely on it for scheduling and timesheets. Furthermore, our software efficiently manages recruitment, compliance, and STP (Single Touch Payroll) payroll processing. Seamless integrations with JobAdder and RentalPoint have been a game- changer, simplifying crew onboarding and data import from rental management systems. These integrations alone save countless hours of manual data entry each week.

Innovative Features for a Dynamic Industry

With CrewCard’s innovative app features, the industry has bid farewell to collecting post-it notes filled with crew unavailability notices or chasing essential documents like tickets, inductions, visas or qualifications. CrewCard acts as your indispensable Operations Assistant, automating hundreds of hours of repetitive yet crucial tasks.

A Mobile Revolution

In 2018, CrewCard launched its mobile app specifically designed to enhance user experience on mobile devices. It became evident that CrewCard was a fitting name for this powerful platform and, soon after, the entire software ecosystem adopted the name. Early adopters still refer to it as Personnel Manager.

A Comprehensive Solution

CrewCard is not just another software platform; it’s a comprehensive solution that addresses the diverse needs of smart and successful production companies. It streamlines operations, ensures legal compliance and simplifies work health and safety.

Empowering Crew Members

CrewCard isn’t just for companies; it’s also a valuable tool for crew members. The platform helps them navigate to venues, access safety information, notify supervisors they are on their way to work, access job-related information, complete and upload site inductions and communicate securely with supervisors within the app, all while safeguarding their privacy. In case of disputes over work hours, CrewCard provides geolocation pinpoints to prove on-site presence.

Unifying Freelance Crew

Freelance crew members working with multiple AV companies that use CrewCard can easily access all their shift information from a single app page. This feature streamlines their experience and ensures they’re always on top of their assignments.

Join the Ranks of Smart and Successful Production Companies

For workforce management that truly makes a difference, smart and successful production companies turn to CrewCard. Its years of industry experience and continuous innovation have made it the platform of choice for those who demand excellence in crew management.

Request a Demo Today

Ready to experience the CrewCard advantage? Schedule a demo today by emailing hello@crewcard.co or calling 02 8317 2450. Unlock the potential of your AV company with CrewCard, where innovation meets efficiency.