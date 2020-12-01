CrewCare’s AMBIT a huge success

CrewCare’s AMBIT program has been operational for just over a month and they are thrilled to announce they have over 360 crew signed up for the various practical and upskill training modules available, with more than 70% of placements already filled.

Leading industry professionals have been engaged to provide content and conduct the upskilling modules: Alex Saad – Production Management, Robyn Jelleff – Tour Management and Nicole Franklin – Tour Accounting.

Twelve facilitating businesses have also been locked in to conduct the practical training: PRG, Phaseshift Productions, Colourblind Production Lighting, JPJ Audio, NW Group, Gigpower, OzCAD, The Arts Centre Melbourne, Showtech Rigging, Eventpower Solutions with assistance and advice from PBM Safety.

The content created by these industry heavyweights is an exact balance of upskilling for crew that may find themselves a bit rusty on their return, to providing the foundation essentials required to operate in this space successfully.

AMBIT (Assisted Music Business Industry Training) is a creative CrewCare initiative, whereby training programs have been designed to help crew upskill whilst in the industry downturn due to Covid-19. It is important to CrewCare to ensure all crew, production and live music professionals have access to these programs. Workers within this space that have found themselves out of work or on a reduced income due to Covid-19 will have the opportunity to upskill and learn a new part of the industry.

With financial assistance from Creative Victoria, the newly created AMBIT program has received tremendous support and boasts industry support from all facets of the production world.

AMBIT will also be releasing a series of promotional videos in the coming weeks which showcases some key interviews with our facilitators and what participants can expect from the training. Dates, topics and facilitators are locked in – all that’s left is for crew to continue undertake the training.

The first dates for the AMBIT program will commence in December at The Arts Centre. All Round 1 practical and upskill modules will commence in January and Round 2 in February 2021.

Dates for the program have been finalised and are listed below. This information is also available on the CrewCare website: www.crewcare.org.au/ambit. CrewCare would like to thank and acknowledge Creative Victoria for their generous financial assistance to make AMBIT possible.

For information on applications and facilitators please visit www.crewcare.org.au/ambit