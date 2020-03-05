

Biamp is extending the use of Crowd Mics to remote locations with Crowd Mics Online. The system transforms every smartphone into a personal microphone and interactive response system via a free iOS or Android app.



The new version now lets geographically diverse audience members use their smartphones to connect with the event presenter as if they were in the same room. Attendees anywhere can ask questions by voice or text and participate in real-time polls via their smartphones.



Both the attendee app and moderator interface will be translated into 20 languages.





Contact:

Jands NZ

jands.nz or 021 674 601







Crowd Mics Online











