CUPRA Born Grandiose Arrival to Australia

The CUPRA Born, the company’s first electric vehicle down under, has been launched in Canberra earlier this month. Elite Event Technology (EET) were appointed to supply a full production package for this prestige event, which hosted over 500 VIP guests flown in to Canberra from all across the World.

The national launch of the Electric Sport SUV of this Spanish brand took place at the National Arboretum Canberra and the surrounding landscapes provided a perfect ‘playground’ for the EET team, who designed an impressive entrance for all the guests and the ‘Star of the Night’ – CUPRA Born itself.

Acme Lighting LYRA outdoor fixtures were used to produce sky tracker effects and gobo projection on arrival. The entrance area of the building was illuminated by Acme Lighting Tour Pixel Bars and Stage PAR 400 Zoom IP fixtures, providing that ‘movie star’ atmosphere for all the guests on arrival.

Astera AX5 TriplePAR wireless fixtures were used to highlight the curves and design of the CUPRA’s fleet at the entrance. All the fixtures were programmed and controlled via a ChamSys MagicQ MQ50 console with Lumen Radio wireless DMX used throughout.

The same design and style was carried across to the main venue, where the EET team used 12 Acme LYRA fixtures as main work horse lights, together with 26 Acme Tour Pixel Bars and 18 Acme Stage PAR 400 Zoom fixtures to provide a perfect atmosphere for the whole event. Additional 22 Acme StageBlinders were used on the main stage to highlight the show of the Ministry of Sound, who performed their classical show as the main act of the event.

The EET team deployed 2 VuePix Infiled LED Screens in the main room, which were used as main video platforms for the official launch of the CUPRA Born, and later on as a perfect backdrop for the Ministry of Sound performance. The content was optimised and run through the NovaStar UHD Jnr processor.

Over 100 Astera Wireless fixtures were used across the whole venue, a combination of AX1 PixelTubes and AX5 TriplePARs, mainly to highlight the contours of the vehicles and to continue the same mood lighting throughout the whole venue. All controlled via LumenRadio Stardust transmitters through the Astera App intuitive control.

“This was another high-profile event seamlessly delivered by our team,” comments Darren Russell, MD of EET. “We enjoy the challenge of producing events in different venues and environments, with some of them being more complex than the others. Thanks to the latest technologies and fixtures we regularly invest in, we are able to produce basically any kind of event, whether large scale or boutique, indoor or outdoors, wired or wireless, …. with the consistent outcome – a happy client and a great night out for all the guests.”