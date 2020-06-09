D2N & AIDA Form a Partnership in Australia

D2N – Technology Solutions is excited to announce a new Australian distributor agreement with AIDA Imaging. Producing a range of fixed small form-factor and PTZ cameras with a range of suitable lenses, AIDA Imaging offer SDI, HDMI, and all the current IP encoding formats including NDI, RTSP, RTMP, and more.

The appointment of D2N as the local distributor presents AIDA with their first opportunity to shine in the Australian market. Known all over the world for their high quality products, and having seen them exhibiting at many of the international tradeshows over the years, D2N’s Managing Director Jason Owen is excited by the prospect of working with AIDA.

“Coupled with our existing video brands, AIDA Imaging gives us the ability to deliver a large portion of the signal chain. With their new range of NDI-enabled PTZ and fixed cameras, AIDA fits perfectly into our premium products model. Personally, I am excited to be able to represent such an innovative company,” said Owen.

At AIDA Imaging, innovation is key, and they strive to raise the bar by engineering and manufacturing cutting edge cameras and converters. From concept to reality, AIDA Imaging meticulously creates products that are applicable to various solutions, ranging from corporate AV, Events and Broadcast TV or Film.

“We are excited to be represented by D2N in Australia, a great company that shares the same core values in service as we do. Here at AIDA, we believe the products we design are only half as great without the exceptional service that comes along with it. With D2N’s extensive knowledge of technology and integration for the AV space, we strongly believe AIDA will be very well represented,” commented Jon Budino, Director at AIDA Imaging.

AIDA Imaging joins D2N – Technology Solutions’ stable of video brands including Kiloview, TVU Networks, SimplyLive and SiennaTV.

All AIDA Imaging devices are proudly designed in the United States and manufactured to the highest quality standards in South Korea.

For more information please contact:

Jason Owen

jason.owen@d2n.com.au

AIDA Imaging:

https://aidaimaging.com/