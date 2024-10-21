D2N – Technology Solutions continues expansion with two new key appointments

In 2024, D2N Technology Solutions have continued their expansion in and furthered their commitment to the Australian market with the appointment of Paul Stanley as their new Product Support Engineer and Daniela Gibson in the role of Sales Specialist.

Stanley joins D2N with over 25 years’ experience in the broadcast and audio-visual industries. Known for his drive to consistently learn and develop, he has constantly surrounded himself with industry-leading professionals and the world’s best brands. Stanley also boasts proficiencies across several highly technical fields including installation, live production and teaching.

Daniela Gibson is a people-focused product sales specialist with over 15 years’ experience and her strengths lie in consistently delivering customer results through building relationships, insights and engagement. Gibson also presents with a very high level of professionalism whilst keeping abreast with market trends and competitive landscapes. Her strong ability in maximising client relationships and consistent focus on results ensure all key stakeholders, both internally and externally, benefit from her high standards and attention to detail.

Paul Stanley and Daniela Gibson can be contacted at D2N – Technology Solutions on (02) 9837 6748 or at paul.stanley@d2n.com.au and daniela.gibson@d2n.com.au

Main Photo: D2N – Technology Solutions new Product Support Engineer Paul Stanley and Sales Specialist Daniela Gibson.