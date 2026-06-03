DeSisti Australia Launches Under Industry Veterans Gare, Casement and Lewis

Three of Australia’s most experienced television lighting professionals have launched DeSisti Australia, bringing one of the world’s most respected studio and broadcast lighting brands back under dedicated local management.

Lynden Gare, Claire Casement, and Chris Lewis, all former colleagues at GTV9, are operating DeSisti Australia as the brand’s exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand. The three bring decades of hands-on broadcast experience to the venture, and a familiarity with the product that few distributors anywhere could match: during their years at GTV9, the facility ran hundreds of DeSisti fixtures in daily production.

“We know these fixtures,” says Gare. “We’ve used them for years in a serious broadcast environment. That’s why we believe in them.”

DeSisti Australia is targeting integrators working across television studios, newsrooms, corporate podcasting facilities, and red carpet photography and special events. The Italian manufacturer, engineering fresnels, soft lights, and hoist systems since 1982, has earned a long-standing reputation in demanding studio environments for longevity and skin tone rendering that holds up on camera. With the refined output you’d expect from high-end Italian fashion, the colour stays consistent over time, something talent and technical teams will notice, and that cheaper alternatives simply can’t sustain.

Distribution rights are held by Colourblind Production Lighting, the Melbourne-based production lighting company. Day-to-day operations, sales, and technical support across the ANZ region are handled directly by Gare, Casement, and Lewis.

For studio integrators across New Zealand and Australia the pitch is straightforward: gear that works reliably for decades and delivers real ROI, backed by a team that has lived with it.

More at desisti.au