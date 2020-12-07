DeSisti Vari-White + Color





DeSisti has released its new Vari-White + Color lighting fixtures. The new range includes Fresnels, softlights, cyclorama and space lights. They have been designed to work with DeSisti’s existing fixture range and allow for exact colour temperature matching, with the advantage of adding RGBA colours, thereby offering a colour temperature range from 1,500K to 11,000K. This allows any other fixtures that have a CRI of over 95, including florescent fixtures, to be easily matched within their colour spectrums. With a flicker-free output of 40,000 fps, low energy consumption and barn doors that provide true Fresnel beam shaping, these pole-operated fixtures are the perfect solution for the modern TV and film studio.





LSC Control Systems www.lsclighting.com or +61 (03) 9702 8000













