News

21 Apr 2021

Dimmers for sale – Sydney

Theatre Royal Sydney is selling off its old dimmers.

There are eight Bytecraft IDS cabinets with differing combinations of 10 Amp and 20 Amp dimmers plus three Bytecraft Solution 28s up for grabs.

Pick up only. Make them an offer!

Please contact Technical Manager Nick Cook at  ncook@trafalgarentertainment.com.au if you’re interested.

Here’s the details on the IDS cabinets:

IDS Cabinet 1

Rack 1                                   Rack 2

Dimmer 1-6 5kw                 Dimmer 13-20 2.5kw

Dimmer 7-12 2.5kw

Cabinet 2

Rack 3                                   Rack 4

Dimmer 21-28 2.5kw      Dimmer 33-40 5kw

Dimmer 29-32 5kw

Cabinet 3

Rack 5                                   Rack 6

Dimmer 41-44 5kw            Dimmer 53-54 5kw

Dimmer 45-48 2.5kw      Dimmer 55-60 2.5kw

Dimmer 49-52 5kw

Cabinet 4

Rack 7                                   Rack 8

Dimmer 61-72 2.5kw      Dimmer 73-80 2.5kw

Cabinet 5

Rack 9                                   Rack 10

Dimmer 81-92 2.5kw      Dimmer 93-100 2.5kw

Cabinet 6

Rack 11                                   Rack 12

Dimmer 101-112 2.5kw Dimmer 113-120 5kw

Cabinet 7

Rack 13                              Rack 14

Dimmer 121-124 5kw     Dimmer 133-140 2.5kw

Dimmer 125-132 2.5kw

Cabinet 8

Rack 15                              Rack 16

Dimmer 141-148 5kw     Dimmer 153-160 2.5kw

Dimmer 149-152 2.5kw

