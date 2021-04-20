Dimmers for sale – Sydney

Theatre Royal Sydney is selling off its old dimmers.

There are eight Bytecraft IDS cabinets with differing combinations of 10 Amp and 20 Amp dimmers plus three Bytecraft Solution 28s up for grabs.

Pick up only. Make them an offer!

Please contact Technical Manager Nick Cook at ncook@trafalgarentertainment.com.au if you’re interested.

Here’s the details on the IDS cabinets:

IDS Cabinet 1

Rack 1 Rack 2

Dimmer 1-6 5kw Dimmer 13-20 2.5kw

Dimmer 7-12 2.5kw

Cabinet 2

Rack 3 Rack 4

Dimmer 21-28 2.5kw Dimmer 33-40 5kw

Dimmer 29-32 5kw

Cabinet 3

Rack 5 Rack 6

Dimmer 41-44 5kw Dimmer 53-54 5kw

Dimmer 45-48 2.5kw Dimmer 55-60 2.5kw

Dimmer 49-52 5kw

Cabinet 4

Rack 7 Rack 8

Dimmer 61-72 2.5kw Dimmer 73-80 2.5kw

Cabinet 5

Rack 9 Rack 10

Dimmer 81-92 2.5kw Dimmer 93-100 2.5kw

Cabinet 6

Rack 11 Rack 12

Dimmer 101-112 2.5kw Dimmer 113-120 5kw

Cabinet 7

Rack 13 Rack 14

Dimmer 121-124 5kw Dimmer 133-140 2.5kw

Dimmer 125-132 2.5kw

Cabinet 8

Rack 15 Rack 16

Dimmer 141-148 5kw Dimmer 153-160 2.5kw

Dimmer 149-152 2.5kw