DQ Welcomes Steve Grimes as Business Manager

Design Quintessence (DQ) is delighted to announce that Steve Grimes has joined the team as Business Manager. Having been a valued customer and friend for 27 years, Steve brings a unique perspective and a wealth of industry experience to DQ. His values of loyalty, friendship, and a passion for overcoming challenges, combined with his analytical mindset, align perfectly with DQ’s core principles.

Steve is stepping into this role at a time of evolving market conditions and ever-changing customer needs. He is committed to driving operational efficiencies and working alongside the team to better position DQ in supporting its customers and industry friends.

Reflecting on his journey, Steve shares:

“In the beginning, there was a single guitar and a dream. Bands, PA, and lights all followed the guitar and the dream until the guitar went under the bed, and PA and lighting became the dream. For 27 years, the dream created a boutique production supply company, serving the wider entertainment industry. The dream culminated in 20 years with IJS Productions, where I served as LD, Operations Manager and eventually General Manager. Throughout this journey, DQ provided the foundation for every gig, making it a natural progression to join one of the key suppliers whose products underpinned the dream.”

“The dream now is to assist DQ in adapting to the ever-changing market, developing robust systems, fostering strong client relationships, and creating new opportunities for others to build their dreams. The dream continues.”

DQ’s Managing Director, Ian Wood, expresses his excitement about Steve’s appointment:

“For almost three decades, DQ has been at the forefront of providing truss, staging and protective transit systems. We are dedicated to being the best at what we do, driven by leadership and vision that ensure quality and forward-thinking in every aspect of our business. Steve’s unique perspective as a long-time customer, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge, marks an exciting new chapter for DQ. His insights and experience will help us continue to excel and support our customers with the dedication and quality they have come to expect.”

DQ looks forward to this new partnership and the exciting opportunities ahead with Steve as part of the leadership team.

About Design Quintessence: Design Quintessence is a trusted supplier of premium truss, staging, and protective transit solutions, supporting the entertainment, production, and events industries with high-quality products and dedicated service.

https://dq.com.au/