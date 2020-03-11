PROLIGHTS Eclipse FS LED Profile







Eclipse FS is a full-colour ellipsoidal LED profile, designed to output a full range of pastels, saturates and whites, both with or without gobos. 91x3W of RGB + Lime ellipsoidal LEDs pair with HD dimming for full control. It uses high definition optics for sharp focus and gobo projection. The extensive colour palette is mixed in RGB + lime for full colour. White presets are available from 2.700 K ~ 10.000K. The FS LED profile accepts industry standard accessories.





Contact:

Show Technology

www.showtech.com.au or (09) 869 3293





