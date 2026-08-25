Efficiency Drives Guy Sebastian’s 100 Times Around the Sun Tour

Guy Sebastian recently wrapped up his national 100 Times Around the Sun Tour, performing to sold-out audiences from Perth to Cairns.

While audiences experienced a visually rich production that seamlessly complemented the music, behind the scenes, the lighting design was driven by a very practical challenge.

Touring while diesel prices were at a record high presented unique challenges for Guy’s lighting designer, Brad Alcock. Maximising creative impact while keeping the touring package as compact and efficient as possible became one of the tour’s key challenges, with every fixture needing to deliver multiple creative functions while minimising weight, truck space and setup time.

To achieve this, Brad selected a number of flexible lighting fixtures from ULA Group’s portfolio because they fit this unique requirement.

Principal lighting, vision and rigging supplier PRG and BAAC Light combined their inventories of these fixtures to deliver a flexible and dynamic lighting rig that could adapt to venues across the country without compromising the show’s visual identity.

One of the workhorses of the rig was the ACME Tornado, with 42 fixtures predominantly mounted across the pre-rigged trusses in both horizontal and vertical configurations. Brad selected the Tornado for its ability to produce an impressive range of beam looks and dynamic effects from a compact fixture, delivering exceptional creative output relative to its size and weight.

Wireless technology also played a significant role in improving the efficiency of the touring production. A total of 50 Astera battery-powered fixtures, including AX1, AX2 and AX3, were deployed throughout the stage. By eliminating the need to run power and data cables across staging risers at every venue, the fixtures significantly reduced setup and pack-down times while providing complete flexibility in fixture placement. Wireless DMX control was delivered using LumenRadio transmitters, ensuring reliable communication across the entire system.

Atmospheric effects were generated using two MDG ATMe hazers, Brad’s preferred choice for touring productions. Despite the additional logistics involved in transporting gas cylinders across Australia, he believes the quality and consistency of the haze are well worth the extra effort, providing the ideal atmospheric conditions for the lighting design to perform consistently in venues of every size.

The tour also marked the live debut of the ACME Pixel Line Slim. Looking for an ultra-lightweight fixture capable of delivering pixel-mapped truss highlights without adding unnecessary weight to the rig, BAAC Light expanded its inventory by flying in the first 32 Pixel Line Slim fixtures directly from ACME Lighting’s production line. The fixtures immediately became an integral part of the production, adding clean definition and dynamic pixel effects while maintaining the lightweight design philosophy that underpinned the entire tour.

Reflecting on the tour, Brad said the system delivered exactly what the production required. “Every fixture performed as expected, with zero faults or issues for the team to deal with on the road.”

BRAD ALCOCK

For ULA Group, supporting BAAC Light and PRG on another major Australian touring production highlights the importance of supplying reliable, tour-proven lighting technology that enables designers to balance creative ambition with the practical realities of life on the road.