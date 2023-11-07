News

8 Nov 2023

Ei Productions Debuts their New Martin MAC Aura PXL Fixtures for Golden Features Concert in Sydney

Professional lighting and audio rental company, Ei Productions, supplied lighting fixtures for the concert of Australian deep house and dance DJ/Producer, Golden Features, which included their newly acquired Martin MAC Aura PXLs.

Twenty Aura PXLs were used during the live performance, five hanging on four ladders to fill the sides of the wide stage at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, where the show took place.

“They worked well in that location,” commented Nicholas Beachen, who co-designed the lighting for the concert with Ben Kocsis. “The MAC Aura XB has been a favourite of mine for years. The Aura PXL is a newer, better version of the older Aura. “It’s a really good fixture to use for live music. They move quickly, and they’re still quite small, which helps direct them in a more precise manner than some of the other bigger wash units will allow in such a low-ceiling room.”

“It’s encouraging to hear so much positive feedback about the MAC Aura PXL from lighting designers and rental companies who value Martin’s trusted build quality and feature set as well as the simple and clever setup of these fixtures,” beamed Hanslee Lim, Director of Lighting for HARMAN Professional Solutions APAC. “The MAC Aura PXL continues the Martin Aura legacy, being a great and powerful wash integrated with the latest pixel mapping capabilities.” 

