Elation Artiste Mondrian





The Artiste Mondrian is a full-featured LED profile FX fixture offering high centre intensity, narrow-beam angles and a wide colour mixing gamut. Providing up to 51,000 lumens from its efficient 950W 6,500K LED engine, the Mondrian integrates Elation’s new SpectraColor system, which offers traditional CMY mixing but adds a variable RGB colour mix. The full-blackout framing array includes Elation’s newly designed, unlimited indexing and continuous rotation control. Mondrian also offers a comprehensive FX package with 12 rotating interchangeable glass gobos, full animation wheel, dual prisms, dual frost and a high-speed iris. With a narrow beam zoom from 3° to 45° and a very large 226mm (8 3/4”) front lens, the Mondrian has the power to cut through at even great distances in arena touring environments or any large-scale show setting.





