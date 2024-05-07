Electro-Voice & Dynacord ‘LOUD AND CLEAR’ Melbourne, May 23

Subscribe to CX E-News
Jands roll into the Gasworks Theatre (1-35 Graham St, Albert Park) Melbourne on Thursday 23rd May to share two product demo and networking sessions;
The Electro-Voice Portable Speaker Showcase exploring their comprehensive range of portable speakers, featuring the grand launch of Electro-Voice’s new speaker range ZLX G2 and the new EVERSE 12!; and
Electro-Voice Installed Sound Systems Powered by Dynacord MXE5. Discover the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology and performance. Experience Electro-Voice’s revolutionary flagship stadium speaker, the MTS. This ground-breaking model is a cardioid, very high output, horn-loaded loudspeaker system, boasting the ability to deliver over 151 dB of pure audio power.
Both sessions are a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and experience the latest in audio innovation.
The Electro-Voice Portable Speaker Showcase runs 9 am to 12:30 pm. Register here: https://events.humanitix.com/loud-and-clear-melbourne-portable-speaker-hosted-by-jands
The Electro-Voice Installed Sound Systems Powered by Dynacord MXE5 runs 1 pm to 5 pm. Register here: https://events.humanitix.com/loud-and-clear-melbourne-installed-sound-systems
