News

8 May 2024

Electro-Voice & Dynacord ‘LOUD AND CLEAR’ Melbourne, May 23

Jands roll into the Gasworks Theatre (1-35 Graham St, Albert Park) Melbourne on Thursday 23rd May to share two product demo and networking sessions;

The Electro-Voice Portable Speaker Showcase exploring their comprehensive range of portable speakers, featuring the grand launch of Electro-Voice’s new speaker range ZLX G2 and the new EVERSE 12!; and

Electro-Voice Installed Sound Systems Powered by Dynacord MXE5. Discover the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology and performance. Experience  Electro-Voice’s revolutionary flagship stadium speaker, the MTS. This ground-breaking model is a cardioid, very high output, horn-loaded loudspeaker system, boasting the ability to deliver over 151 dB of pure audio power.

Both sessions are a unique chance to engage with industry leaders and experience the latest in audio innovation.

The Electro-Voice Portable Speaker Showcase runs 9 am to 12:30 pm. Register here: https://events.humanitix.com/loud-and-clear-melbourne-portable-speaker-hosted-by-jands

The Electro-Voice Installed Sound Systems Powered by Dynacord MXE5 runs 1 pm to 5 pm. Register here: https://events.humanitix.com/loud-and-clear-melbourne-installed-sound-systems

Subscribe

Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.

Subscribe now

Recent posts

Support Act mental health and wellbeing survey 2024
8 May 2024
The LUME and Grande Experiences Brings Da Vinci to Life
8 May 2024
BIGSOUND
6 May 2024

Latest jobs

Theatre Technician
7 May 2024
Audiovisual Technician – Vision, Lighting & Audio – Casual/Full Time
7 May 2024
Head Lighting Technician – Multiple Roles
7 May 2024
View all jobs