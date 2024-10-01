ENTALKS – Programme

Proudly presented by NW Group

ENTECH’s enTALKS seminar programme runs in every city on the tour, and for the first time, features additional local presenters in each city, creating a unique schedule for each stop. There’s something for everyone; upskill your staff, learn about new technologies, and find out where the employment and business opportunities will be in 2025.

And what’s more, it’s all FREE for every ENTECH attendee!

Brisbane – Tuesday 8 October

Time NW Group Theatre A NW Group Theatre B NW Group Theatre C 11:30 Who’s Really in Control?

– Lighting Ecosystems of the Future 12:00 De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar 13:00 KEYNOTE

Employment Pathways, Rising Stars! 13:30 The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing 14:30 Motley: Lighting Kiss! Wireless Audio

– What’s Coming Next? Allen & Heath dLive

for Theatre Mix Master Class 15:30 Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class

Sydney – Thursday 10 October

Time NW Group Theatre A NW Group Theatre B NW Group Theatre C NW Group Theatre D 11:30 Strategies to Stream Your Event Successfully 12:00 Bonded Internet Connectivity using Pepwave and multiple 5G Connections De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar 12:30 Who’s Really in Control? – Lighting Ecosystems of the Future 13:00 KEYNOTE – Employment Pathways, Rising Stars! 13:30 The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing 14:00 Why is Julius Still Doing This? Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis 14:30 How to deal with a corporate client as an AV op Wireless Audio – What’s Coming Next? Allen & Heath dLive for Theatre Mix Master Class 15:00 Transporting the Tekno Train 15:30 Physical, Mental Health, and Fitness in Staging d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class 16:00 “So, you want to upgrade your venue… what next?” Presented by Arup

Melbourne – Tuesday 15 October

Time NW Group Theatre A NW Group Theatre B NW Group Theatre C 11:30 “So, you want to upgrade your venue… what next?” Presented by Arup 12:00 De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar 13:00 KEYNOTE

Employment Pathways, Rising Stars! 13:30 The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing 14:00 Matthew Peckham – Why I Still Do This 14:30 Wireless Audio

– What’s Coming Next? Allen & Heath dLive

for Theatre Mix Master Class 15:00 The LD/Programmer Relationship 15:30 d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class 16:00 Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis

Adelaide – Thursday 17 October

Time NW Group Theatre A NW Group Theatre B NW Group Theatre C 12:00 De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar 13:00 KEYNOTE

Employment Pathways, Rising Stars! 13:30 The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing 14:30 What is the Colour of Sound? Wireless Audio

– What’s Coming Next? Allen & Heath dLive

for Theatre Mix Master Class 15:30 d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class

Perth – Tuesday 22 October