1 Oct 2024
ENTALKS – Programme
ENTECH’s enTALKS seminar programme runs in every city on the tour, and for the first time, features additional local presenters in each city, creating a unique schedule for each stop. There’s something for everyone; upskill your staff, learn about new technologies, and find out where the employment and business opportunities will be in 2025.
And what’s more, it’s all FREE for every ENTECH attendee!
Brisbane – Tuesday 8 October
|Time
|NW Group Theatre A
|NW Group Theatre B
|NW Group Theatre C
|11:30
|Who’s Really in Control?
– Lighting Ecosystems of the Future
|12:00
|De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV
|Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
|13:00
|KEYNOTE
Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!
|13:30
|The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor
|Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
|14:30
|Motley: Lighting Kiss!
|Wireless Audio
– What’s Coming Next?
|Allen & Heath dLive
for Theatre Mix Master Class
|15:30
|Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis
|d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design
|Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class
Sydney – Thursday 10 October
|Time
|NW Group Theatre A
|NW Group Theatre B
|NW Group Theatre C
|NW Group Theatre D
|11:30
|Strategies to Stream Your Event Successfully
|12:00
|Bonded Internet Connectivity using Pepwave and multiple 5G Connections
|De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV
|Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
|12:30
|Who’s Really in Control? – Lighting Ecosystems of the Future
|13:00
|KEYNOTE – Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!
|13:30
|The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor
|Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
|14:00
|Why is Julius Still Doing This?
|Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis
|14:30
|How to deal with a corporate client as an AV op
|Wireless Audio – What’s Coming Next?
|Allen & Heath dLive for Theatre Mix Master Class
|15:00
|Transporting the Tekno Train
|15:30
|Physical, Mental Health, and Fitness in Staging
|d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design
|Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class
|16:00
|“So, you want to upgrade your venue… what next?” Presented by Arup
Melbourne – Tuesday 15 October
|Time
|NW Group Theatre A
|NW Group Theatre B
|NW Group Theatre C
|11:30
|“So, you want to upgrade your venue… what next?” Presented by Arup
|12:00
|De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV
|Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
|13:00
|KEYNOTE
Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!
|13:30
|The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor
|Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
|14:00
|Matthew Peckham – Why I Still Do This
|14:30
|Wireless Audio
– What’s Coming Next?
|Allen & Heath dLive
for Theatre Mix Master Class
|15:00
|The LD/Programmer Relationship
|15:30
|d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design
|Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class
|16:00
|Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis
Adelaide – Thursday 17 October
|Time
|NW Group Theatre A
|NW Group Theatre B
|NW Group Theatre C
|12:00
|De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV
|Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
|13:00
|KEYNOTE
Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!
|13:30
|The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor
|Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
|14:30
|What is the Colour of Sound?
|Wireless Audio
– What’s Coming Next?
|Allen & Heath dLive
for Theatre Mix Master Class
|15:30
|d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design
|Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class
Perth – Tuesday 22 October
|Time
|NW Group Theatre A
|NW Group Theatre B
|11:30
|Lights, Network, Action!
|12:00
|de-Bunking Networking with NETGEAR AV
|Rational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
|13:00
|KEYNOTE – Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!
|13:30
|The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain Motor
|Allen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
|14:30
|Wireless Audio – What’s Coming Next?
|Allen & Heath dLive for Theatre Mix Master Class
|15:30
|d&b audiotechnik Sound System Design
|Allen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class
