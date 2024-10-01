SEMINARS

1 Oct 2024

ENTALKS – Programme

Proudly presented by NW Group

ENTECH’s enTALKS seminar programme runs in every city on the tour, and for the first time, features additional local presenters in each city, creating a unique schedule for each stop. There’s something for everyone; upskill your staff, learn about new technologies, and find out where the employment and business opportunities will be in 2025.

And what’s more, it’s all FREE for every ENTECH attendee!

Brisbane – Tuesday 8 October

TimeNW Group Theatre ANW Group Theatre BNW Group Theatre C
11:30Who’s Really in Control?
– Lighting Ecosystems of the Future
12:00De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AVRational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
13:00KEYNOTE
Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!      
13:30The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain MotorAllen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
14:30Motley: Lighting Kiss!Wireless Audio
– What’s Coming Next?		Allen & Heath dLive
for Theatre Mix Master Class
15:30Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesisd&b audiotechnik Sound System DesignAllen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class

Sydney – Thursday 10 October

TimeNW Group Theatre ANW Group Theatre BNW Group Theatre CNW Group Theatre D
11:30Strategies to Stream Your Event Successfully
12:00Bonded Internet Connectivity using Pepwave and multiple 5G ConnectionsDe-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AVRational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
12:30Who’s Really in Control? – Lighting Ecosystems of the Future
13:00KEYNOTE – Employment Pathways, Rising Stars! 
13:30The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain MotorAllen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
14:00Why is Julius Still Doing This?Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis
14:30How to deal with a corporate client as an AV opWireless Audio – What’s Coming Next?Allen & Heath dLive for Theatre Mix Master Class
15:00Transporting the Tekno Train
15:30Physical, Mental Health, and Fitness in Stagingd&b audiotechnik Sound System DesignAllen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class
16:00“So, you want to upgrade your venue… what next?” Presented by Arup         

Melbourne – Tuesday 15 October

TimeNW Group Theatre ANW Group Theatre BNW Group Theatre C
11:30“So, you want to upgrade your venue… what next?” Presented by Arup
12:00De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AVRational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
13:00KEYNOTE
Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!      
13:30The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain MotorAllen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
14:00Matthew Peckham – Why I Still Do This
14:30Wireless Audio
– What’s Coming Next?		Allen & Heath dLive
for Theatre Mix Master Class
15:00The LD/Programmer Relationship
15:30d&b audiotechnik Sound System DesignAllen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class
16:00Beam steering, wave shaping, and wave field synthesis           

Adelaide – Thursday 17 October

TimeNW Group Theatre ANW Group Theatre B    NW Group Theatre C
12:00De-bunking Networking with NETGEAR AVRational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
13:00KEYNOTE
Employment Pathways, Rising Stars!      
13:30The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain MotorAllen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
14:30What is the Colour of Sound?Wireless Audio
– What’s Coming Next?		Allen & Heath dLive
for Theatre Mix Master Class
15:30d&b audiotechnik Sound System DesignAllen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class

Perth – Tuesday 22 October

TimeNW Group Theatre ANW Group Theatre B
11:30Lights, Network, Action!
12:00de-Bunking Networking with NETGEAR AVRational Acoustics Relative Phase Seminar
13:00KEYNOTE – Employment Pathways, Rising Stars! 
13:30The Seven Key Questions You Need To Ask Before You Buy A Chain MotorAllen & Heath dLive – Monitor Mixing
14:30Wireless Audio – What’s Coming Next? Allen & Heath dLive for Theatre Mix Master Class
15:30d&b audiotechnik Sound System DesignAllen & Heath dLive Mix Master Class

