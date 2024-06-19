ENTECH adds regional focus

Adelaide is different to Sydney

Last night in Richmond, Melbourne ENTECH Community heard plans to add single city focus and specific keynotes to the forthcoming ENTECH roadshow in October. Announced during the Melbourne edition of a series of networking and tech trivia nights which concludes next week in Brisbane, the expansion of educational seminars, round tables and training sessions will see the on-floor ENTECH theatres add sessions and seats, all free. They have called out for local keynote and session presenters who will be paid.

With single city exhibits now added to all five cities on the tour, local character will be enhanced by one-off sessions, with the program in each city now unique – as opposed to a national roster of touring exhibitors who remain as the backbone of the trade show, joined by local production and equipment suppliers.

Calling for paid presenters, ENTECH offered up a list of suggested themes for each half hour session which can include wellbeing, productivity, stage safety, business efficiency, case studies of stuff-ups and successes, project and product presentations. These join the existing exhibitor sessions on technology, techniques and new equipment. Speaking at the event, partner Kate McKenzie said that a wider series of sessions benefits trade attending and also exhibitors, adding variety and becoming an essential ‘go-to’ for venue and facility professionals.

McKenzie also rolled out a guaranteed seating plan where trade can reserve a free available seat at any session on arrival at registration. Potential presenters are invited to email kate@juliusmedia.comwith their ideas for each 30 minute session, for which they will be paid a modest stipend to account for their time and cost.

Free employment meetups are also on the table where employers such as venues, installers, production firms and tech providers can book a time slot and a table in the Chameleon cafe to meet prospective hires, with the sessions promoted to the trade. It formalises a previous arrangement of ’table exhibits’ which carry a cost and which some major cruise lines from the USA are providing this year. Simple one-off meetings add purpose to attending ENTECH, they say. These sessions should be booked by email, to juliusmedia@me.com

www.entech-roadshow.com