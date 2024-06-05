ENTECH Community Nights – Syd Tues 11, Melb Tues 18, Bris Tues 25 June

ENTECH Turns On The Taps

To celebrate many things – Winter, 30 years of ENTECH, ENTECH’s NZ tour sold out, and the fact it will be Tuesday, please join Kate and Julius for some superior nibbles and beverages at our FREE Community Nights. These are for anyone who attends or intends to attend our annual Australian ENTECH Road Show, held during October. You are a working tech or backstage person, equipment vendor, production company expert or just an AV aficionado!

In recent times the need to network has never been clearer, as our industry can be quite isolating. You’re working on a show or project, and when it ends, you and your friends are all looking for the next one – at the same time.

So come on down! Tuesday June 11 in Sydney, Tuesday 18 in Melbourne, and Tuesday 25 in Brisbane. Go to https://www.entech-roadshow.com/community to secure your free ticket (RSVP essential) and the drinks and nibbles are on us!

It’s very informal, designed to bring people together for chats and networking. We look forward to seeing you!

INFO ABOUT ENTECH: email exhibit@entech-roadshow.com or call Kate on 0418 359 330; or Julius on 0408 498 180.

I