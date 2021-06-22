ENTECH de-risks for 2022

When the 2020 tour was terminated by the first Melbourne lockdown, ENTECH founder Julius Grafton went into the bunker with partner Kate McKenzie and added up the costs. They were well short.

“I knew we would return, there’s a huge legacy for our event, which has run since I started it in 1994,” he said. But the 2021 roadshow was cancelled several months out, as borders opened and closed, and political leaders disagreed and squabbled.

Grafton has added more time into the 2022 tour, with one show per week in each of the major eastern states. “I knew doing Sydney on a Tuesday and Brisbane on a Thursday was too large a risk in the current climate. We could have trucks stuck one side of a border. The solution was to add time.”

“With a week between shows, anything is possible. Another change is the way the business operates,” he continues. “We sold our house and downsized because there are just the two of us now the kids have buggered off. We’re cashed up, so the company is recapitalised and that guarantees refunds if we lose a show.”

Which is exactly what happened earlier in 2021, when all exhibitors who’d paid in advance for the March 2021 show were refunded.

“I’m super confident we will get the 2022 show on the road, and then in 2023 we will get back to the national format and revisit our mates in Adelaide and Perth.”

www.entech-roadshow.com