ENTECH expands and upgrades 2026 roadshow event sites

ENTECH has started the year of its upcoming roadshows with a bang by announcing that it has expanded and upgraded its 2026 roadshow sites across two countries and five time zones creating its biggest events ever.

ENTECH celebrates its thirty-second birthday this year and moves its events into the month of May for the first time. The roadshow for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia and New Zealand is growing.

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie explained, “This is a huge move with significant added value for both attendees and exhibitors alike. Our Melbourne venue has been upgraded to Victoria Pavilion, the premium venue space in Melbourne Showgrounds, and our Perth venue has been upgraded to HPC Stadium, Claremont from Perth Showgrounds. Our Auckland event has been upgraded to the brand-new Auckland International Convention Centre and Wellington upgraded to the Lower Hutt Events Centre.”

ENTECH CEO Kate McKenzie

The upgrades have been well considered and well thought out so as to bring all venues into alignment providing extra space for expansion and for new enhancements which will be announced soon.

McKenzie added, “We sold out our venues last time around so there was no room for expansion and in the case of Melbourne and Perth we wanted less ambient lighting. We now have all of these added extras at better known venues for no extra cost to our exhibitors or visitors.”

In Auckland ENTECH have upgraded to the brand-new premium Auckland International Convention Centre with all its latest facilities, whilst in Wellington the Lower Hutt Events Centre provides extra space for new facilities and exhibitors.

Kate McKenzie concluded, “All of our venues are now consistently sized and similarly featured. As such we are running a series of new and free information sessions for exhibitors or any potential exhibitors so people can really hear and see all of the new and exciting offerings we will have this year entitled, ENTECH 2026 — A New Chapter for the Professional AV Roadshow. New venues. New ways to meet. New ways to be seen.”



The free information sessions are for anyone considering exhibiting nationally or in single cities on the following dates and times and in the following locations:



Auckland: Thursday 12 February at 3pm in Auckland City

Melbourne: Tuesday 17 February at 5pm in Richmond, VIC

Sydney: Thursday 19 February at 5pm in Balmain, NSW

Food and drinks will be provided.

Spaces at these information sessions are limited, so to reserve a place and get the venue details email Kate McKenzie at kate@entech-roadshow.com or call Kate on +61 418 359 330.