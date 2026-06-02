Music Victoria Grant Assessors Required

Music Victoria is seeking applications from Victorian music industry professionals to join a pool of paid assessors for current and future funding opportunities.

They are looking to build a broad and diverse assessor pool that reflects the depth of Victoria’s contemporary music community. This includes people with experience across First Peoples-led practice, live music, festivals, venues, artist management, touring, community music, disability arts, regional music activity, multicultural communities, production, programming, music education, youth engagement, recording, promotion, and more.

Assessors may be engaged across a range of assessment projects, including devolved funding, grant rounds, industry initiatives and sector development opportunities relating to artists, venues, festivals, live music events, organisations and music businesses.

The role is flexible, with engagements expected to involve approximately 18 hours of work across a 2 to 4 week period.

EOIs are encouraged from people with professional and/or lived experience across Victoria’s contemporary music sector.

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Applications can be made via: https://www.musicvictoria.com.au/get-involved/become-a-grant-assessor/

Applications close on Monday 6 July 2026 at 5PM.