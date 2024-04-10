ENTECH Info Night coming to Melbourne

A hardy crew braved torrential Sydney yesterday (Tuesday 9 April) to meet up at Balmain watering hole Royal Oak for some tasty nibbles, a few beers, and a discussion about the forthcoming ENTECH Roadshow. Afterwards the conversations and networking hour proved invaluable – particularly for Kate Mckenzie from ENTECH.

“ENTECH isn’t just about selling new gear, it’s about making the right contacts, with the right people. It’s apparent production hire is just as important, and we had a lot of interest from this side last night”.

These ENTECH Info Nights help businesses who want to lift their brand understand how a day exhibiting at ENTECH in their state can bring many diverse new contacts. After a slide deck detailing the thirty years of ENTECH, founder Julius Grafton shares some demographics about the event. “We have almost 2,500 trade attend nationally with $460 million in buying power. I have a list of organisations which attended last October and when I show it, people understand we really do reach every corner of this industry.”

The final info night is next Tuesday at Harlow Hotel in Richmond, starting 6pm. It is free to attend, email exhibit@entech-roadshow.com to put your name on the door, or text ‘Melbourne’ to 0408 498 180.

ENTECH runs across New Zealand in August, and Australia in October. www.entech-roadshow.com