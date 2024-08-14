ENTECH Road Show AUS and NZ FULL – OPTIONS?

30 years in, the ENTECH Road Show trade show faces a demand cliff as all national truck spaces are full. The just-concluded NZ tour put up the ‘house full’ sign ten weeks ago. So what does it mean?

Australia called ’trucks full’ seven weeks ago, and exhibitors wanting to show at the 30 year old trade-show are now limited to cities where they bring their own exhibition freight.

The weird dynamics of trade show floors is no mystery to founder Julius Grafton. ‘It’s about 99% bovine excrement’ he asserts, ‘we are no different to any of the conglo mobs selling concrete, except for several things – we care, and we prevail!’

So, the just done NZ tour is potentially sold out next time as every exhibitor has a 30 day option, and the AU tour in October has a brace of single city exhibitors contemplating intercity freight runs.

Grafton is firm – no more trucks. “Our biggest risk is right there; trucks. I lose sleep tracking trucks. Enough is enough. We have a very solid proposition for trade visitors – they grow every year. We have maxxed out.”

ENTECH NZ, last week

https://www.entech-roadshow.com