News
31 Jul 2024
ENTECH Road Show NZ starts next Week!
The trucks are packed, the show floor is sold out of exhibitor space, and ENTECH NZ rolls into Auckland next Tuesday 6 August! The show runs at the Aotea Centre | Aotea – Te Pokapū, 50 Mayoral Drive, Auckland, 11 am to 6 pm. Registration and attendance is free! Register here
24 exhibitors are taking part, here’s the full list:
After Auckland, the show visits Wellington, Shed 6, Thursday August 8, 11am until 6pm and Christchurch, Te Pae, Tuesday August 13. Don’t miss it – Register here!
