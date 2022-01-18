ENTECH Roadshow postponed until October

The upcoming ENTECH Roadshow, originally slated to run in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in March, has become the latest victim of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Due to uncertainty around attendee numbers at the event, due to start in Sydney in less than seven weeks, organisers Julius Grafton and Kate McKenzie sent the notification of the postponement to exhibitors and staff last night, 18 January.

“Because of the very real global chaos caused by the Omicron surge, ENTECH will be postponed for the first time in its 28-year history,” stated the organisers. “The 2021 event was cancelled outright while the 2020 tour was shut down after three shows.”

“Technically the March tour could have happened, but the very real risk around lower attendance means postponement is the best outcome for exhibitors who rely on assured crowds of trade. We deliver growing crowds, with huge buying muscle. It’s what we do. October is also out of the summer season, with better attendance probable. We will only ever run an event that produces the best possible outcomes for the exhibitor.”

“We are finalising dates for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane at the same cost, nothing changes other than the season. October is outside of other events like PLASA, LDI and Integrate and also is clear of the peak summer season. The very first ENTECH – ran by us – was in October 1994.”

New bookings for exhibitors at the early rate are now re-open, and the organisers are optimistic about the October event. “We have great confidence in ENTECH October, and are certain we will have record attendance. Onwards and upwards, colleagues!,” they concluded.

https://www.entech-roadshow.com/