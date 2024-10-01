Entech Show Guide 2024 – Part 1

ENTECH SHOW GUIDE

We’ve pulled together all of the gear, companies and people travelling to all five cities at ENTECH Road Show 2024, creating your guide to what to see in your town. This is part 1 of CX’s online guide to exhibitors.

ENTECH rolls into Brisbane Showground Tuesday Oct 8, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion Thursday 10 Oct, Melbourne Showground Tuesday 15 Oct, Adelaide Showground Thursday 17 Oct, and finishes up in Perth at Claremont Showgrounds on Tues 22 October.

Registration, parking, the enTALKS Seminar programme, Happy Hour, and more, are all free! If you haven’t already registered, scan this QR code, and we’ll see you there!

ALLEN & HEATH

This year the Allen & Heath Australia stand will be showcasing the latest in world class mixing.

From the compact CQ series, the workhorse SQ range, Avantis and Avantis SOLO, through to the flagship dLive systems, come and see our extensive range of 96khz mixing solutions! We will be featuring the new dLive 2.0 which includes many new features and the amazing all new UltraFX processing.

Avantis Solo

You won’t want to miss our training sessions in the enTALKS theatres hosted by our very own Andrew ‘MixWizard’ Crawford and a special guest. Come and check us out and see where FX and workflow innovation sets the scene.

RS5136_dLive V2 RackUltraFX Card

AMBER TECHNOLOGY

Radial Engineering

Power-1

The Power-1 from Radial has become one of the top selling Power Conditioner/Surge Protection units in the US and EU markets over the past few years and we are super excited to announce it will soon be launched across Australia and New Zealand. Featuring a Made in USA MOV, three always-on front panel outs, 10 switchable rear panel outs, front panel USB-C charging port and high rejection RF interference filter.

Catapult Audio over Cat 5

Radial Engineering’s Catapult Rack RX and TX are the new additions to the best-selling Catapult Range of Analog Audio over Cat5 analog audio snakes. These rackmount versions feature 12 XLRs on each, split into three banks, each with their own noise-eliminating ground lift switch and RJ45 Ethernet jacks on the rear panel. You can use the three Ethernet cables to connect all 12 channels to one location or even split them off to any of the Radial Catapult stage boxes, giving you a fully customisable audio snake system that can even feature transformer isolation where needed (on M and L models).

Solid State Logic

S400 Broadcast Audio Console

SSL S400

S400 is the latest control surface for SSL’s System T range, providing the key benefits of dedicated per-fader displays and metering in a compact, cost-effective frame. The new S400-16, 32 and 48 can be combined with the complete portfolio of SSL’s ground-breaking System T consoles, control interfaces, Tempest Processing Engines and Network I/O options. It can be specified as part of a larger System T installation, including as a remote surface for flypack or cloud-based systems, or in stand-alone configurations for smaller broadcast facilities or OB vehicles.

SSL Pure Drive Quad

SSL Quad

The PURE DRIVE QUAD harnesses Solid State Logic’s renowned SuperAnalogue PureDrive microphone preamp technology, originally featured in the ORIGIN console. This advanced unit introduces a new DRIVE mode, comprehensive connectivity, and state-of-the- art digital conversion, all within a compact 4-channel 2U rackmount format. The ORIGIN recording console, a contemporary-classic from SSL, first introduced the groundbreaking PureDrive microphone preamplifier. This innovative preamp maintains the clarity and punch of SSL’s previous designs while also offering the flexibility to switch its character to a warm, harmonically rich, and driven tone that varies with gain.

Rocknroller

The Original and the Best! Rocknroller Multi-Carts are a range of nine different, 8-in-1 transformable multi-carts capable of carrying between 90kg to 315kg. Use as a hand truck, a dolly, hand trailer or even multi-media portable display unit, Rocknroller Multi-Carts all feature Tubeless, No-Flat pneumatic wheels with models available for a range of applications including hard and flat surface, all-rounder and even specific for off-road, all-terrain use. Amber Technology will have several Multi-Carts on display featuring some of the fantastic optional upgrades available.

Neutrik

NeutrikAES72StageBox NeutrikDanteModule

Neutrik’s popular Dante modules are back! Connect your legacy audio gear to the Dante world. The Line I/O to Dante Interface is an end of network device. It is a breakout box which allows two channels of audio to be integrated into a Dante network. Simultaneously, NA-2I2O-DLINE converts a Dante stream into analog audio signals. Hence, it is possible to use this tiny box to feed analog audio signals into the Dante network while at the same time receiving a mix from another Dante source. Line I/O to DANTE Interface is designed for harsh stage conditions. It therefore features lockable chassis connectors for both the audio and network connections. For fixed installations, the rubber protection can be removed. With optional mounting brackets or a rack panel, the box can be mounted below tables, in floor boxes, or in equipment racks.

The NA-4I4O-AES72 is a 4-channel stage box for transmitting microphone levels, analog line levels, AES3, DMX or even intercom via one single CAT cable. The device has male and female XLRs in the same housing and can be used directly as a splitter for monitoring. An additional etherCON serves as feedthrough and allows further looping of the signals to other devices. A ground lift at each input prevents possible ground loops. In addition, each input connector offers the possibility to invert the signal.

NTi Audio

The handheld XL3 Acoustic Analyzer is a must-have device for event monitoring. The XL3 Sound Level Meter indicates when level limits are being exceeded during live shows. This information is available through any browser. This makes life easier for the Front of House (FoH) engineer and gives peace

of mind to the event organizers. Levels at several locations can be simultaneously monitored. Every XL3 has an online, built-in large screen (XL-View) mode, which continuously streams three selectable levels together with freely-definable limits. Warnings, when levels are near or exceeding the limits, are clearly visualized with orange or red backgrounds. The levels are available for free to display in any browser.

DPA Microphones

2061 Lavalier

The 2061 Omnidirectional Miniature Mic is a professional lavalier that meets sound engineers’ need for an amazingly high-quality mic. It offers fantastic speech intelligibility combined with durable construction with sweat- repellent and water-resistant capabilities.

The 2061 offers:

• Best-in-class speech intelligibility

• Robust mechanical construction

• Advanced sweat-repelling capabilities

• Water-resistant IP57 certification

• Available in multiple colours and fixed connectors

• Fast, secure mounting with included clip (black and white variants)

AUSTRALIS MUSIC GROUP

Australis Music Group (AMG) is a specialist distributor of professional audio products to the trade only market and has been since its inception in 1972.

We are proud to provide a portfolio of complimentary products to resellers, audio visual integrators, installers, and contractors not only in Australia, but also worldwide. We work closely with consultants and integrators to offer unmatched flexibility and world-class reliability across our portfolio of respected brands. Whether you’re looking to install or upgrade a PA system, fit out your conference room with the latest audio gadgetry, or ensure your emergency and public address system complies with Australian standards, our expert team has the right solution for you.

AMG will be demonstrating a combination of industry standard touring solutions, hot new products, and an unannounced ground- breaking product from an industry leading manufacturer. Australis Pro Audio will be showcasing technological innovations from world leading brands including Lab Gruppen, Turbo Sound, K-Array, Ecler, MIDAS, Behringer and Opus. Our team of experts will be on hand to demonstrate, enlighten and just say ‘G’day’ across the five states ENTECH participates in. We can’t wait to see you there!

MIDAS HD AIR

MIDAS HD AIR

The HD96-AIR is the latest and highly anticipated addition to the Heritage-D series. This revolutionary lightweight console is unmatched in its class, offering 144 input channels, 123 mix buses, 96kHz sample rate and 21” ergonomic touch screen.

Lab Gruppen LMX 48

Lab Gruppen Lake LMX 48

The LMX 48 provides a 4 x 8 analogue I/O, 4 × 8 AES3 digital I/O, 8 × 8 Dante networked I/O and two interfaces of AES50 where up to 24 channels from the up to 96 AES50 channels can be selected and used as inputs or outputs, making the signal routing very flexible.

The 16 input routers have four fully programmable priorities for redundant input operation and provide seamless failover between the inputs.

Turbosound TQ12 + TQ18B

TQ18B TQ12

The Turbosound TQ Series Point Source Speakers are designed to serve all touring sound customers. The 2-way full range TQ12 is a processed passive 2,000-Watt 12” loudspeaker system ideally suited for a wide range of speech and music sound reinforcement applications. The TQ18B is a compact passive single 18” 4,000W (peak) subwoofer that is a perfect partner for the TQ12 in both fixed, portable and touring audio systems.

Ecler Hub 1616

HUB1616 is a digital zone manager with 16 inputs and 16 outputs. HUB Series offers multiple possibilities, being intuitive and easy to configure. From the least experienced user to the most expert, you can set up a professional audio installation in a matter of minutes. It is the perfect solution for any type of sound that requires managing and controlling different zones.