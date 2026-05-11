ENTECH Show Guide 2026 – Part 3

ENTECH rolls into Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday 19 May, Brisbane Showgrounds on Thursday May 21, Melbourne Showgrounds on Tuesday May 26, Adelaide Showground on Thursday May 28, before finishing up in Perth at HPC Stadium on Tuesday June 2.

Registration, the Seminar programme and Happy Hour are all free! So if you haven’t already registered, what are you waiting for? Scan this QR code and we’ll see you there!

We’ve pulled together all the latest gear, highest-profile companies and people travelling for the ENTECH Roadshow in 2026, packing it into this comprehensive guide of what to see when you get there.

Here we line up part 3 of 4:

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Event Communications Australia

Event Communications will be exhibiting a range of products at the ENTECH Roadshow relevant to any venue or operation that produces live or broadcast events, with the brands we represent seen utilised in a wide range of applications:

AudioPresssBox – manufacturers of professional audio distribution amplifiers, used to manage and distribute audio signals at press conferences, events, and installations, offering portable and installation solutions, often with Dante network connectivity and USB-C inputs and outputs.

BroaMan – specialists in fibre-based transport solutions for broadcast, professional audio, and video applications, facilitating long-distance, high-bandwidth signal transmission. Designed for flexibility and redundancy, key BroaMan products include: Repeat48 series (video conversion), Mux22 series (multi-format transport including 3G and 12G-SDI), and Route66 routing solutions.

Green-GO Digital Intercom – network-based digital intercom systems, featuring individual talkback channels, group communication, cue lights, and integration with two-way radios and Dante audio networks, with an intuitive drag-and-drop configuration and monitoring software, with remote capabilities.

HOLLYLAND – The HOLLYLAND GEOstation/H1 and HOLLYVOX G51 are wireless intercom systems for professional production communications. These support multiple beltpacks for team co-ordination, featuring Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for reduced background noise.

Li.LAC – provides for the disinfection of microphones through UV-C light, in a 19-inch, 3RU rackmount format. Li.LAC disinfects handheld microphones, transmitters, lapel and headset mics (or anything else), offering contactless disinfection without liquids or toxins. It is scientifically proven, with a 99.99% reduction of germs on the outer surface of microphones after only five minutes.

EC Cases – Event Communications will be showing a range of utility cases and rack systems for portable applications at the ENTECH Roadshow.

Optocore – a leading provider of fiber optic-based networking and transport systems designed for professional audio, video, and control data. Optocore’s technology is primarily used in demanding live sound, broadcasting, touring, and permanent installation environments, providing a high-capacity, low-latency, and redundant backbone.

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Jands

Jands is bringing the latest in Production and Entertainment technologies to the ENTECH Roadshow in 2026.

Jands’ audio showcase will feature the Shure Axient Digital wireless microphone system, Shure’s Axient Digital PSM personal monitor system, and the newly released Shure ANX4 scalable wireless – together representing Shure’s flagship approach to RF performance and spectrum management. The Axient Digital and PSM systems are built around a shared core architecture, offering interference detection and avoidance, ShowLink remote control, and wide-band tuning ranges suited to the demands of touring, broadcast, and large-scale live events. Complementing these, the ANX4 consolidates up to 16 channels of Axient Digital into a single rack unit, with a flexible perpetual licensing model that allows channel counts to be purchased and activated – and reassigned as production needs evolve.

Jands will be showcasing a range of ETC products, including the High End Systems Halcyon, the ETC Tour Hog console, and fixtures from the ETC Colorsource family. The Halcyon is a high-output moving light designed specifically for large venue and touring applications, combining a powerful output engine with ETC’s optics and colour mixing technology. The Colorsource fixtures, meanwhile, offer a more accessible entry point into the ETC ecosystem – delivering reliable LED performance in a straightforward, approachable package suited to a broad range of venue and installation applications. Rounding out the ETC presence, the Tour Hog brings the familiar Hog 4 operating system to a console format designed for the rigours of the road, offering a powerful yet streamlined programming environment for LDs working across venues of all sizes.

Rounding out the display, Jands will also be presenting the Clear-Com Freespeak comms range, the Electro-Voice EVOLVE 70 portable column PA, and RF Venue’s range of antenna and RF distribution products – which feature improved wireless system performance and reliability in complex, high-channel-count environments.

Additionally, Auri’s leading Auracast assistive listening solution – co-developed by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies – will also be on display on the Jands stand.

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MadisonAV

MadisonAV showcases JBL Professional’s touring and live entertainment audio products

Join MadisonAV at the JBL SRX900 Series live audio demonstration as part of the ENTECH Roadshow live demo program.

This is the first time the new point source models are being demonstrated in Australia – your chance to experience their performance in a live environment.

Hear the JBL SRX900 Series Live at 2:30pm

The MadisonAV stand brings together a curated selection of solutions across portable, installed and large-scale sound reinforcement.

Some systems you’ve probably seen before, some you’ve only heard about, and others you haven’t had the chance to properly evaluate. We’re bringing them together in one place.

Tour sound solutions, including JBL VTX-A6 line array and VTX-B15 subwoofer

Live portable solutions, including JBL PRX935, JBL EON71 and JBL EON ONE MK2

AKG C-Series microphones

Software demonstrations, including MiRA analysis, Venue Synthesis and Performance

Connect with our audio specialists and experience these systems in a live environment

Hear the performance. Ask the questions. Build a clearer understanding of what’s right for your next project.

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The P.A. People

The P.A. People are excited to be touring with ENTECH this May. Head over to their stand and chat with them about all things venue engineering, and while you’re there check out some of their latest installs on the big screen, and take on the ‘World Famous at ENTECH’ Moveket Game Challenge!

Some of the product showing on the P.A. People stand this year include:

Moveket Chain Hoists and Control – for the first time at ENTECH, on display will be a 2000kg version of the Moveket ProStage+ D8+ range of chain hoists, complementing the existing 250kg, 500kg and 1000kg models. The P.A. People will also be showing integrated load monitoring capabilities and other unique features of these hoists.

The P.A. People will also be demonstrating the Moveket i-Motion variable speed BGV-C1 control system at ENTECH. Moveket also supplies BVG-C1 fixed speed and variable speed hoists and control systems suitable for flying loads over audiences. With speeds up to 40m/m and loads of up to 2000kg, Moveket has been at the forefront of dynamic flying systems for shows and events for many years.

TheatreQuip ProBar and ArchBar Lighting Bars – The TheatreQuip range of lighting bars for production and installation have been very well received since their launch. Offered in both standard sizes and built-to-order versions, the ProBar and ArchBar offer a range of wiring and circuiting options along with support for Cat6 data and both three- and five-pin DMX outlets.

TheatreQuip Drapes and Track systems – the TheatreQuip Series 18 Stage Drape Tracking System is designed for use in professional theatres, town halls, schools, entertainment centres and other performing arts venues, where a heavy-duty and reliable drape tracking system is required. There are a wide range of accessories available, including diversion pulleys, mounting brackets, runners, master carriers and draw winch systems.

Alongside its range of drape and curtain track and fittings, TheatreQuip also supplies an extensive range of sewn goods. Fabricated in its specialist theatrical sewing room that forms part of its extensive Sydney facility, and staffed by a team of some of Australia’s most capable drape seamstresses, the team have decades of experience and would be delighted to assist with your soft goods needs. TheatreQuip manufactures flame-retardant stage curtains and theatre drapes to suit a wide range of applications for the performance industry.