ENTECH Show Guide 2026 – Part 4

ENTECH rolls into Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Tuesday 19 May, Brisbane Showgrounds on Thursday May 21, Melbourne Showgrounds on Tuesday May 26, Adelaide Showground on Thursday May 28, before finishing up in Perth at HPC Stadium on Tuesday June 2.

Registration, the Seminar programme and Happy Hour are all free! So if you haven’t already registered, what are you waiting for? Scan this QR code and we’ll see you there!

We’ve pulled together all the latest gear, highest-profile companies and people travelling for the ENTECH Roadshow in 2026, packing it into this comprehensive guide of what to see when you get there.

Here is part 4 of 4:

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ULA Group

ULA Group’s stand at ENTECH 2026 will once again showcase the most advanced lighting, visual, and stage technologies from the world’s leading industry brands.

Join them on their stand to experience the latest innovations and cutting-edge products, including:

Elation Paragon Series – the future of lighting, featuring TrueTone CRI technology, setting a new benchmark in professional lighting.

Astera – award-winning wireless lighting solutions for film, broadcast, and event professionals.

VuePix Infiled – next-generation LED display solutions, redefined for touring and rental applications.

ACME Lighting – a comprehensive lineup of cutting-edge fixtures, trusted by renowned lighting designers worldwide.

Follow-Me – advanced manual and automated performer tracking systems.

MDG – industry-leading atmospheric generators, producing the finest haze effects on the market.

Obsidian – professional-grade lighting control solutions for the entertainment industry.

ChainMaster – flexible and precise chain hoists and control systems.

Milos – premium stage, trussing, and rigging systems engineered for maximum safety and reliability.

LumenRadio – wireless lighting control solutions trusted by professionals around the globe.

Head over to the ULA Group stand and explore the technology – see it, touch it, and experience the future of entertainment lighting.

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PAVT

PAVT will be front and centre, showcasing EAW systems both on display and in the live audio demo room. Highlights include the NT206L – a new dual six-inch line source with Adjustable Horizontal Directivity (AHD) – and the AC6, an ADAPTive Wave Forming system designed for live production. For many attendees, these loudspeaker systems will be heard in Australia for the first time.

Speaking of exclusives, PAVT has been working closely with Symetrix to bring COGNIO to Australia, with Monash University signed on as a pilot partner since December 2025. A C20 unit will be on display at ENTECH, alongside regular live demonstrations of the software and control interface behind COGNIO – a major step forward in signal processing and control. Designed to scale over time, it delivers significant return on investment across projects of all sizes.

Powersoft will feature its NOTA and UNICA platforms on display, demonstrating their flexibility across projects regardless of scale. Touring examples of T- and X-Series amplifiers will also be available.

Luminex will be well represented with GigaCore, LumiCore and LumiNode hardware, all seamlessly integrated into the new ARENEO Studio software suite for true management to the end-point control.

Add on the new-to-Australia Everet Imagine range of high-quality camera solutions with multi-format signal transport and AI-driven Auto-Tracking, and you have a very rich range of new products for ENTECH 2026 attendees to enjoy.

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Clearlight Shows

Clearlight Shows returns to ENTECH 2026 with a touring stand packed with new product across lighting and rigging.

Headlining this year is the Infinity Furion FX402 Bar, featuring 10 individually tiltable 60W RGBW LED heads, each with independent motorised zoom, 60 CW/WW strobe pixels, and full pixel mapping in an IP65-rated magnesium and aluminium body. Alongside it sits the Showtec Lumina Sola, combining a 500W RGBAL source and 192 individual RGB LEDs into a single wash fixture with over 12,600 lumens and CRI 91.5.

Rounding out the stand are the Showtec IP Pixelstrip Series – individually controllable pixel bars in 50cm and 100cm formats with tool-free 3D configuration options – and the Showgear Loadmaster, a professional meatrack system rated to 500kg with Penn Elcom castors and a modular accessory ecosystem designed for touring and rental operations. Clearlight Shows will be on the floor at ENTECH in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth from 19th May. The team very much looks forward to welcoming you on to their stand.

www.clearlight.com.au

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YES TECH

YES TECH introduces new touring solutions with Mega and MAir, developed for large-scale outdoor stages requiring high stability, efficiency, and strong visual performance. Both products utilise a touring dolly system that allows for 288sqm per truck and an air-frame structure rated for 20m/s winds, which also serves as a ladder for maintenance access. MAir, an iF Design Award-winning transparent LED display, features a 1000 × 1000mm format with 47% transparency and a carbon-fibre frame for lightweight but durable performance. MAir simplifies everything with a patented locking system that enables panel-to-panel splicing in seconds. As larger formats require higher safety standards, MAir is secured with dual locking pins and magnetic alignment for enhanced stability during setup.

Few displays can match MAir in achieving large-scale visual impact while maintaining creative flexibility. It supports ±15-degree curves and right-angle configurations, offering versatile staging options for any application. Mega comes in a 500 × 1000mm platform with a premium matte-black finish, and special treatment to withstand challenging outdoor environments. Its key highlight is a central load-bearing structure that safely supports up to 25 metres of hanging installation. Quick locks and magnetic alignment are integrated to speed installation and improve safety on touring builds, ensuring a fast, secure setup for the most demanding touring schedules.