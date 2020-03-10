ENTECH Show Special – Meyer Sound ULTRA-X40

Audio Brands Australia in conjunction with Meyer Sound are pleased to be able to offer an INCREDIBLE show special on the Meyer Sound ULTRA-X40. The ULTRA-X40 debuted at last year’s ENTECH and is now used by many production companies and venues right across Australia. The replacement for the long-running and industry standard UPA features 2×8” drivers and a 1×3” HF driver on a rotatable horn. Both the ULTRA-X40 (110 x 50 rotatable) and the ULTRA-X42 (70 x 50 rotatable) are part of the incredible (not to be missed) show special. Contact Audio Brands Australia or drop by the stand for details.
