ENTECH – The Touring Trade Show for the Post-Converged AV World

ENTECH Roadshow is the only trade show for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia, opening up access to more business opportunities than any other event. ENTECH will visit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth in October 2023, bringing a fresh perspective on the industry as a whole to every local market.

As confirmed by 2023’s ISE exhibition in Barcelona, our industry has now entered the ‘post-converged’ phase. The worlds of unified communications, IT, AV, lighting, video, audio, signage, staging, and control have gone past the transition period of becoming networked and controlled by software, and entered a new phase where new business models, products, and markets are emerging.

Manufacturers that were once focussed on one aspect of live performance or recording are now creating products for corporate meeting rooms. Companies that were creating platforms for digital signage are now offering room control and corporate communications. Lighting companies that power huge stadium gigs are creating networked architectural products, as are their audio counterparts. And at the centre of all this, the customer, be they installer, production firm, or consultant, is now part IT manager and concerned with the integration of systems as a whole.

ENTECH, proud of its origin in live production and touring, acknowledges that this integrated environment is now daily reality in every industry professional’s work. As such, they seek to reflect the needs of the industry, and present real-world products and solutions for real-world projects and workflows.

In 2023, October’s Roadshow will reflect this in a diverse exhibitor and attendee presence that holds up a mirror to the industry as it now defines itself. Expect to see LED and video applications for everything from small meeting rooms to large sporting events, conferencing solutions for every type of organisation, lighting and audio for both staging and institutional installs, integrated software and control solutions, and every type of connecting technology.

If you are interested in exhibiting at ENTECH 2023, please email the show organisers at exhibit@entech-roadshow.com to obtain a prospectus.