ENTECH’s Theatre Surprises

The Concourse in Chatswood, Sydney, hosts the opener for the return of ENTECH Roadshow in just five weeks, with 50 stands loaded with sound, lights, staging and AV tech occupying most of the theatre complex.

Split between the Pavilion and the Concert Hall, the show will be connected through back of house, with the hidden Chameleon Bar tucked into the stage wings acting as a magnet to draw visitors through the two show spaces.

Concourse management have warmly embraced the event, looking to showcase the 11 year old venue which has redrafted the outlook for large suburban venues with innovative programming across its spaces.

ENTECH Event Manager Kate McKenzie says Concourse was the only option when the roadshow was postponed due to Covid in March. “We needed a venue that had the right feel, as our spiritual home, The Hordern, was booked out”.

Record pre-registrations have also produced some surprises, with almost half being new to the database. After Concourse on Monday October 10, the Entertainment Logistix trucks head to Melbourne’s MCEC for Wednesday 12, and Brisbane’s RICC on Monday 17.

Exhibition space is sold out – the trucks are full – with single city stands only available in Melbourne or Brisbane.

