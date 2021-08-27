Enter The Dragon: The Revolutionary Transparent LED Display from Absen

With the pressure that retailers have been under over the last year, solutions to create immersive retail spaces that produce distinctive, memorable experiences for customers are at the forefront of getting customers back in store. Global LED manufacturer Absen has designed its latest LED display to offer retailers a unique solution to create that perfect immersive retail space: Absen’s first transparent LED display, the Jade Dragon (JD) Series.

Designed to be used in windows or to divide spaces in store, the up to 86% transparent LED solution redefines how retailers can use their space – windows can now be used for promotion and for capturing attention, while simultaneously providing ample light and visibility for instore products. And, in featuring brightness of up to 7,000nits and a high refresh rate of 3,840Hz/20,000Hz, retailers can be assured that content on the JD Series will be eye-catching and bold, and uncompromised by the transparency of the screen.

Not only does the JD Series boast a lightweight 6.5kg design, as well as a thin 10mm width, it has proven durability, revolutionising what can be created in retail spaces. The technology has been created to have an extremely wide viewing angle, at 160 degrees, meaning that no matter where a customer is located or where it’s installed, the screen remains transparent and intriguing to customers.

The standard size of the panels in the series is 1,000mm by 500 mm, but the three models in the series offer alternative sizing and design customisation to meet more creative demands. The models differ in pixel pitch and transparency and can be frameless if required. The JD10 and the JD16 are designed to be glass dividers in store, capable of over 80% transparency and can be fully customised in shape, down to the LED strip. The JD3.9 model, created to be used in windows, is capable of 80% transparency in its side mounted version, with the front mounted version reaching 65% transparency. In addition, customers can choose to install the transparent cover for the JD3.9 model, which further protects the panel and prevents dust build-up.







The JD Series benefits from Absen’s renowned factory procedures and testing, ease of maintenance and installation. The series supports both front and rear maintenance, and features a lock design, for easy access to the power supply and receiving card. Solid and reliable, the product is given over 2,000 tests, ensuring a high quality and dependable product for customers.

