The EB-1485Fi is a 3-chip interactive laser source projector designed to be easy to use. It can convert any wall or existing dry-erase board into a 100” interactive display.
The laser source provides up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance free operation, with the added benefits of higher image contrast and instant ON/OFF. Capture, save and share – no need to transcribe meeting notes or snap a photo; easily save, print or email directly from the projector.
The EB-1485Fi provides wireless compatibility to display documents, files and photos from iOS, Android, and mobile devices with the Epson iProjection App installed. A HDMI out enables connection to a larger display, videoconferencing system, or recording device.
Contact:
Epson
www.epson.co.nz or (09) 366 685
Epson EB-1485Fi
Subscribe
Published monthly since 1991, our famous AV industry magazine is free for download or pay for print. Subscribers also receive CX News, our free weekly email with the latest industry news and jobs.