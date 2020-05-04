New Gear

4 May 2020

Epson EB-1485Fi

The EB-1485Fi is a 3-chip interactive laser source projector designed to be easy to use. It can convert any wall or existing dry-erase board into a 100” interactive display.

The laser source provides up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance free operation, with the added benefits of higher image contrast and instant ON/OFF. Capture, save and share – no need to transcribe meeting notes or snap a photo; easily save, print or email directly from the projector.

The EB-1485Fi provides wireless compatibility to display documents, files and photos from iOS, Android, and mobile devices with the Epson iProjection App installed. A HDMI out enables connection to a larger display, videoconferencing system, or recording device.


Contact
Epson
www.epson.co.nz or (09) 366 685

Epson EB-1485Fi



