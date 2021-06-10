ETNZ 2021 Conference and Tradeshow

The ETNZ Executive is proud to announce the 2021 Conference and Tradeshow. After the devastating effect of COVID-19 on the industry both here and across the world, it is important that we make opportunities for our industry members to reconnect with each other and our suppliers to exchange ideas and knowledge.

ETNZ wants to support as many members as possible to attend conference and are thrilled to announce that we have obtained funding to subsidise the registration costs for financial members down to $80.50 per person.

Further, for those who are unable to attend, one topic from each session will be live-streamed so you can join in. Find the full list of sessions here.

If COVID Alert Levels increase anywhere in New Zealand, the in-person conference will be cancelled, but the online sessions will still be delivered.

KEY DATES:

Conference Seminar Sessions – Tuesday 29th June & Wednesday 30th June

Tradeshow – Tuesday 29th & Wednesday 30th June

Professional Development – Monday 28th June & Thursday 1st July

Industry Dinner – Tuesday 29th June

ETNZ AGM – 5:30PM Tuesday 29th June

Click here to start booking for Conference.

ETNZ Members, Remember to Log In First to Access Discounted Pricing.

Not a Financial Member? Bronze membership is $ 95.00.

VENUE:

Te Whaea: National Dance & Drama Centre. 11 Hutchison Rd, Newtown, WELLINGTON. Home of Toi Whakaari: The NZ Drama School and The NZ School of Dance.

CONFERENCE TRADESHOW – FREE TO THE PUBLIC:

9.00am – 5.30pm Tuesday 29th & 9.00am – 3.30pm Wednesday 30th May

You don’t have to be attending the conference to visit the tradeshow, just sign in when you arrive!

Exhibitors include:

* Aspiring Safety * Fiasco Ltd * Jands NZ * John Herber Ltd * Kenderdine Entertainment Lighting * LSC Controls * LS Group * Metro Productions *Scenic Solutions* ShowQuip * Show Technology * Stage Mark Ltd * Theatrelight * ULA Group

CONFERENCE INDUSTRY DINNER:

7.30pm Tuesday 29th June – Queens Wharf Ballroom, Foxglove.

33 Queens Wharf, WELLINGTON

Cost is $ 90.00 per person. Numbers are strictly limited so don’t delay in booking your seat for this dinner. Meet up for a drink prior or join us for the entire buffet dinner. Partners are welcome.

Presentation of the ETNZ Productions Pins will take place at the dinner. The pins recognise the number of productions / events members have been involved in. The criteria and application instructions are on the ETNZ Resources page.

PRODUCTION MANAGERS BREAKFAST:

8.30am – 9.30am Wednesday 30th June

Southern Cross

39 Abel Smith Street, Te Aro, WELLINGTON

This is an opportunity for Productions Managers to sit down with fellow managers over a breakfast. Numbers are limited. Cost is $28.00.

ACCOMMODATION:

The conference hotel will be Naumi Studio Hotel 213 – 223 Cuba Street, WELLINGTON

The Naumi “Zing” rooms are available at a rate of $145.00.

Click Here For Discount Hotel Booking Instructions.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Professional Development sessions are being offered in addition to the conference. If you are interested in attending any of these, we require you to register on the conference registration form. The list of sessions available can be found here.

ALL CONFERENCE PRICING CAN BE FOUND HERE.