ETNZ Confirm 2021 Conference: Wellington, 29-30 June

Entertainment Technology New Zealand is pleased to announce that this year’s conference will be held in Wellington on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th June 2021 at Te Whaea: The National Dance and Drama Centre, home of Toi Whakaari.

This year’s conference will follow a similar format to past years, including a tradeshow, a range of speakers on various topics, panel discussions, keynote speakers, our biennial industry dinner, wrap up drinks, networking time, and the 2021 ETNZ Annual General Meeting.



Our Conference COVID response:

Under Alert Level 1, it will be business as usual, and we will run conference as normal. If the Alert Levels move upwards, the conference will pivot to a scaled-down virtual version.



To achieve this, the following changes to our timeline are being made:

For us to be responsive in the changing COVID landscape and to enable us to respond quickly to changes, the tickets to the conference will go on sale six weeks prior to the conference.

If the borders are closed, our international speakers will be beamed in virtually.

We will be offering a wider range of registration options this year, including full conference, one day, one session, and online only options.

The refund policy is being tweaked to allow for changes.

With all the uncertainty and additional considerations for this year’s conference, we are taking a cautious approach resulting in this later than usual timeline of bookings and registrations. Please bear with us as we navigate this new world in which we live.



What we need from you is:

Suggestions for topics; what issues, technologies, experiences do you want to see presented and discussed?

Save the date in your calendars.

Start having the conversations with your employers, employees, and colleagues about attending the conference.

Start thinking about your travel options, get in early while fares are cheap, and book flexifare flights.



If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to reach out to the conference committee: Ruth Kenderdine (Chair), Phil Sargent, Kathryn Osborne, Kellie Dunlop, Molloy, Sam Johnston; or you can email conference@etnz.org.

https://www.etnz.org/