Event Communications Australia Appointed as Exclusive Optocore Distributor

Event Communications Australia (ECA), a specialised distributor for high-performance event technology solutions, has announced its appointment as the exclusive distributor for OPTOCORE products across Australia. This strategic partnership immediately positions ECA as a definitive source for market-leading, super low-latency, and highly redundant fibre-optic signal transport solutions for the professional audio-visual, live events, and broadcast sectors.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the Australian market, filling a representation gap left by the previous distributor’s shift away from professional products. By adding OPTOCORE, ECA is now able to offer a complete fibre-optic networking ecosystem that works seamlessly with its existing portfolio, particularly the BroaMan fibre transport systems.

“Adding Optocore is the logical, market-closing step that enables Event Communications Australia to provide a complete, market-leading fibre-optic network ecosystem that perfectly complements our existing BroaMan and communications portfolio. Furthermore, Optocore’s flagship “single box” solutions for broadcast and production technical transport are the Festival Box models. They act as protocol-agnostic fiber multiplexers, allowing broadcasters to tunnel multiple formats (Optocore, Dante, AVB, AES67, MADI, and Ethernet) over a single pair of fibers without altering the signals,” said ECA’s director, Rod McKinnon.

Rod McKinnon

ECA’s core expertise is delivering integrated, high-performance and reliable solutions for time-critical applications. The company’s portfolio includes BroaMan fibre transport systems, Green-GO Digital Intercom Systems, and AudioPressBox audio distribution tools.

From a technical standpoint, OPTOCORE provides maximum flexibility in signal routing and rock-solid stability, enabling the transport of all time-critical signals – audio, video, and control data – over a single, high-bandwidth, redundant fibre network. This is particularly valuable in high-end installation and live production environments where reliability and redundancy are mandatory requirements.