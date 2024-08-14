News

14 Aug 2024

Event Communications Australia to Distribute AudioPressBox

Event Communications Australia is proud to anounce that they have taken on distribution of the AudioPressbox suite of products in Australia. They will be showing an introductory set of products at next week’s Integrate trade show on stand H61.

AudioPressBox is a sophisticated tool for audio distribution at press conferences, presentations and other events where audio signal has to be transmitted or recorded by multiple TVs, cameras, audio recorders, reporters and/or journalists.

Famous for their all in one solutions with some models that include Li-Ion AccuPack with microprocessor controlled battery management enabling remote press conference capability as well as DANTE connectivity.

The soon to be released AudioPressBox “mini” ( APB-312-c-usb ) includes UCB-C Input/output to enable remote conference participants.

AudioPressBOX also manufacture a variety of fixed installation boxes providing Dante Input – mic/line outputs, as well as USB-C outputs. – In wall or surface mount models available.

https://www.audiopressbox.com

https://evcomaus.com.au

