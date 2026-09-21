Event Communications Australia Unveils New Matrix Tool for Streamlined Production Planning

Event Communications Australia, a leader in professional production intercom solutions, has announced the launch of its new Event Communications Matrix Tool, a planning solution designed to simplify the complex process of specifying and configuring professional intercom systems for theatres, live events, and broadcast venues.

Planning production communications often presents a significant challenge for venue managers, technical directors, and production teams. Without a standardised process, identifying communication loops, hardware requirements, and specific user needs can lead to gaps in functionality and inefficient budgeting. The new Matrix Tool addresses these challenges by providing a structured, intuitive framework that translates operational requirements into technical specifications.

“Production communication planning shouldn’t be a guessing game,” said Rod McKinnon, of Event Communications Australia. “We developed this tool to bridge the gap between a client’s operational needs and the final technical configuration. It provides a clear, collaborative roadmap that ensures nothing is overlooked, from simple theatre productions to complex, multi-zone live events.”

Key features of the Event Communications Matrix Tool include:

Comprehensive Planning: Users can easily map out group communications, define user roles, and assign specific hardware (such as beltpacks, desktop stations, or wall-mount units) to physical locations.

Configuration Ready: Beyond acting as a planning document, the completed matrix serves as a vital blueprint for systems integration, specifically streamlined for Green-GO Digital Intercom Systems. It directly informs the technical configuration and hardware lists, significantly reducing programming time and complexity.

Budget Clarity: By providing a clear hardware inventory based on participant needs, the tool enables accurate and transparent quoting for production companies and rental clients.

The Event Communications Matrix Tool is fully editable, allowing teams to collaborate in real-time to refine their specific production needs. By centralising communication requirements, venues and production teams can ensure seamless operations and improved reliability for critical event moments.

The tool is available as of 1 September to clients and partners of Event Communications Australia. For more information or to request a consultation, please visit www.evcomaus.com.au and log a support request, or email info@evcomaus.com.au