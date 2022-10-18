Event Communications – game on!

A few weeks in the life of The P.A People’s Event Communications department

(Main image credit – courtesy: City2Surf)

The P.A. People’s Event Communications team continues to deliver technical solutions and equipment for a broad range of local and international clients, from CCTV, trackside PA and venue audio, noise monitoring, wired and wireless comms, two-way radios, and critical signal infrastructure.

With teams covering events both in Australia and overseas, the Event Comms department has had a busy spring season. In recent weeks the team have been supplying comms solutions for:

City2Surf, ‘the world’s largest Fun Run’ bringing 80,000+ people together from all walks of life to run, jog, walk or stroll the iconic 14km course from Sydney CBD to Bondi Beach

Image courtesy FIBA

“Our teams have been active since COVID-related event restrictions eased late last year and we’re excited to be ‘back on the road’ serving our valued clients and doing what we do best” said Nicky Dodds – Manager of the Event Communications team. “These events are just a few highlights from the most recent period in The P.A. People Event Comms schedule.”

For further details – contact: eventcommunications@papeople.com.au