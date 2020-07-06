EVENT SUMMIT 2020 – FREE FOR EVENT STAKEHOLDERS!

The annual Event Summit will return to Sydney this October and will be free for event stakeholders for the first time in its three year history, in a show of support for the event industry.

Originally scheduled for June 2020 as part of the Vivid Ideas program, the annual Event Summit was postponed as a result of measures introduced to control the spread of COVID-19. Since the postponement, the team behind the Event Summit, Premium Media Events and Risk Facilitator, has kept in close contact with industry stakeholders to understand the full impact of the global pandemic.

Recognising that the Summit is an important opportunity for the industry to come together, organisers have worked with their amazing partners to reschedule the 2020 Event Summit in October, to support the events community to bounce back from the crisis.

The full line up of speakers and partners will be announced on Tuesday 18 August.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said, “There is no doubt that this year has been incredibly challenging, particularly for those working in the events industry. The Event Summit presents an exciting opportunity for event professionals to learn from the best, as we all work together to rebuild the industry and come back stronger than ever.”

To be held across two iconic Sydney venues on one day – The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and Yallamundi Rooms – Sydney Opera House, supported with catering from Trippas White Group, the Event Summit will bring together the events industry and help it get back on its feet.

Carla Armanet, Director of Experiences, Sport & Engagement of The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, states “The Event Summit showcases the best of the best in the event industry and we are privileged to partner with them as a host at The Calyx in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. After months of significant changes and impacts to the industry, we are thrilled to be part of an event that celebrates the resilient teams behind some of Australia’s most iconic productions and events.”

Scheduled for the 14th October 2020, the Event Summit will now be free to attend.

Registrations to the event normally start at $990.00, however in 2020, registrations are free to any professional that has a touchpoint in their business with Events. On registration, attendees will have the option to make a non-compulsory donation of $50 – $150 to Support Act.

Whilst the full 2020 line up of speakers is yet to be announced, tech heavyweights NEC Australia have been confirmed to host a session about their innovative facial recognition technology. Hardware and Onelove, the producers of Festival X, will join the Summit to talk about the complexities of launching a new event brand to market. Johnny Little, VP of Tough Mudder, will join live from New York. Past speakers include The Australian Open, The Glastonbury Festival, The Amazing Race, Splendour In The Grass, The NFL, Sail GP, The Melbourne Cup, Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, Destination NSW, Department of Premier and Cabinet, NSW and Victorian Police.

Craig Tiley, 2018 Event Summit Speaker, CEO of Tennis Australia and Director of the Australian Open, states “The Event Summit is a great opportunity to connect with the event community. There is nothing like learning from others and hearing about best practice. The Event Summit is a fantastic platform for building a growth mindset in events”.

As in previous years, the sold-out Summit will showcase both international and Australia events, with event professionals discussing and dissecting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the Event industry.

Now more than ever, the event industry is in need of a helping hand and the Event Summit, together with the generous support of its amazing partners, are there to lend a hand during this unprecedented time.

About Event Summit

With the aim of advancing Australia’s event economy by enabling event professionals to exceed best practice in the planning, management and execution of events, the Event Summit is presented by iAuditor, in partnership with OzTix, Sydney Showground, Yallamundi Rooms – Sydney Opera House , The Royal Botanic Garden & Domain Trust, Trippas White Group, GeoSnapShot, Inkwell Signage, Red Dawn Security, Premium Media Events, Riskfacilitator, Chisel Production, Jason McCormack Photography and Congress Rentals.

The Event Summit will comply with social distancing requirements as per the time of the event.

WHEN: The Event Summit will run from 7.30am to 7:00pm on Wednesday 14 October 2020.

VENUE: The Yallamundi Rooms – Sydney Opera House & The Calyx, Royal Botanic Garden Sydney

REGISTRATION: Head to www.eventsummit.com.au to register your interest

COST: Free to attend, limited places available. Non-compulsory donations from $50 + GST with all proceeds to Support Act.