Eventspec Take Their Productions to the Next Level with VuePix Infiled

Eventspec, an event production company based in Sydney and operating on a national scale, have invested in the VuePix Infiled AR2.9 technology last year (2023).

We caught up with Chris Condon, the founder and Technical Director at Eventspec, to reflect on how adding the element of LED screens in their productions opened up new opportunities for them.

“We have always been focused on creating exceptional event experiences,” says Chris. “Our aim is to provide a hassle-free event production, for all of our clients, no matter how big or small they are, and how technically skilled their team is. We basically take out the tech jargon from our proposals and discussions with the client and focus on the big picture and what the client wants to achieve. It is our responsibility to tailor technical solutions for the event, to deliver the desired outcome for the client. We are here to provide technical guidance with every step of the event, from the conception of the project, planning stages, deployment and overseeing all necessary during the event to ensure that everything runs smoothly, and the client gets the best outcome”.

And the team at Eventspec applies the same philosophy when it comes to their inventory and investing in new tech. “We want a hassle-free experience. It is paramount for us that our suppliers understand the nature of our business and that they are here to support us when we need them. Yes, it is still very important for us to be able to offer the latest tech to our clients. However, having a strong relationship with our supplier, and knowing that you can rely on their aftersales support, is something that we don’t compromise on,” explains Chris.

Their latest investment into the LED screens featured a large volume of VuePix Infiled AR2.9 series panels, paired with Brompton processing – a combination of SX40s and XDs units and S8 processor.

“We worked closely with Chris and the team at Eventspec to select the right technology for the type of productions they deliver,” says Jake Horsburgh, Product Manager at VuePix Infiled. “Their main requirements from the team were to own a system that is easy and quick to deploy, highly flexible, and delivers high impact visuals for various type of events – online, in person and hybrid. Incorporating Brompton processing has significantly reduced the labour,” confirms Jake.

“Initially, we were hesitant to make that ‘big step’ and incorporate LED walls into our productions,” says Chris. “But looking back, it was one of the best investments we have made in a while. We can now produce even ‘bigger and better’ events, and offer our clients the element of ‘interactive’ presentations. The VuePix Infiled LED screens definitely stand out on camera. So most of our clients now have the opportunity to utilise the event recording for their post-event marketing.”

“Having the Australian support and comprehensive training has given the team confidence in utilising the screens in producing high-end events for all our clients, from boutique activations to largescale conferences,” confirms Chris.

Since the initial purchase of the VuePix Infiled screen and Brompton processing technology, Eventspec also invested in a large number of Astera Wireless fixtures, Acme Lighting fixtures and ChamSys lighting consoles. “These purchases have all been driven by the fact that ULA Group team provides superb after-sales support. There’s such a stand-out difference between ULA Group and their competitors!” concludes Chris.