When it came to lighting a recent one-off show for Everything Always Forever (the collaboration between John Summit and Dom Dolla), designer Marcus Jessup needed to look little further than the GLP portfolio for his creative solutions.

The show at the 20,000-capacity Gorge Amphitheatre, an outside concert venue in Washington state, USA, unleashed an abundance of creative energy in this large-scale production, thanks largely to the use of GLP’s impression X5 IP Bars. This, he says, had made the collaboration a seamless one.

Jessup had been brought in by the creative house, Sturdy. “We collaborate on a variety of projects and in this instance, they recognised the need for someone with experience in large-scale outdoor scenography and lighting design,” he says. “Although the show at the Gorge was conceived as a one-off, elements of the design can be adapted for future tour stops.”

The natural setting of the Gorge demanded a unique approach, blending scenic design with the venue’s iconic backdrop, he says.

And to reinforce that dynamic, Jessup turned to GLP’s impression X5 IP Bars, specifying them for the first time. This IP65-rated, linear LED batten contains 18 powerful 40W RGBL LEDs, a wide zoom range and the new GLP iQ.Gamut colour calibration.

“We used approximately 48 of the X5 IP Bars,” he confirms, “six for side lighting the thrust and 42 across three tiers on the risers behind the DJs.” This set-up created depth and dynamic movement across the stage.

“I chose them largely for their versatility and superior performance,” he continues. “Their wide zoom range and dynamic capabilities suited the ambitious lighting design perfectly.”

Their deployment thus worked equally well as either conventional light curtains or washes, depending on the scene’s requirements. The side X5 IP Bars were specifically used to wash the artists while performing on the thrust.

Jessup’s history with GLP dates back to the early days of LED lighting, including the original X4 Series, he says: “GLP’s evolving technology has always been a reliable part of my toolkit, and I’ve stayed updated on their offerings through trade shows like LDI, direct communications and trusted vendors. I love GLP!”

In this case the trusted vendor was LEC Event Technology, in the shape of founder Matt Brotz. “Their active support was invaluable,” Jessus adds. “Key individuals like Nick Maty and Tyler Ellis ensured seamless execution by providing technical assistance and on-site resources.”

The collaboration between artists and designer for the Gorge Amphitheatre had been truly synergistic. “While the artists provided a strong foundational vision, I was allowed significant artistic freedom in execution,” Marcus Jessup explains. “They focused on ensuring the visual storytelling matched their musical energy, while trusting the creative and technical teams to handle the details.”

The theme itself centred around this immersive visual and auditory storytelling, he says, emphasising dynamic lighting and spatial elements that amplified the music’s intensity.

As for challenges, there was the small matter of rigging lights in a 20,000-cap. outdoor venue – with exposure to the elements and uneven terrain – making the IP65 rating all the more important. They also had to blend production into an existing infrastructure, which required adaptability to maximize the venue’s potential without overhauling its basic set-up.

The lighting programmer was Nat Turner, who co-directed the show with Marcus Jessup, with additional creative input from Sturdy Creative Director, Adrian Martinez and Stage Designer, Skylar Elis.

The fixtures were programmed in M4 (Multipix Advanced) on a grandMA3 desk, ensuring precise control and flexibility.

Summarising the overall performance of the impression X5 IP Bars, Jessup reports that they performed flawlessly throughout: “They were praised for their ease of programming, responsive speed, versatile zoom range and rich colour palette. The X5 IP Bars exceeded expectations, delivering exceptional dynamics and accents that matched the energy of the performance. Their strongest attributes were their reliability, flexibility and vibrant output.”