Factory Sound join ENTECH Road Show

(Lead Pic: Factory Sound’s Head of Sales Dean McGrath)

Factory Sound have been Australia’s favourite Pro Audio store since 1994, famous for their experienced staff, in-house knowledge, extensive range, and Australia-wide reach. Working out of South Melbourne, they’ve been supplying professionals across the continent for almost 30 years, and now they’re going on the road to catch up with them in person!

Factory Sound’s staff and wares will be on the show floor at October’s ENTECH Road Show, visiting AV professionals in five capital cities. They’ll be showcasing their range of solutions across the entire audio spectrum from studio, to stage, to permanent install.

“We’re really looking forward to getting out on the road and meeting all of our customers in person,” says Factory Sound’s Head of Sales Dean McGrath. “We think it’s important to talk face-to-face, and for our customers to touch and feel our products while getting expert advice about their projects from our staff.”

Factory Sound’s Elliot Dunn, Dean McGrath, and Angus Penney at their South Melbourne store

Expect Factory Sound to showcase brands including Sennheiser, Nexo, Yamaha, DiGiCo, AVID, RCF, and more.

“For Factory Sound, ENTECH Road Show is about stepping up our game in supplying AV professionals with the services and the products they need, no matter where they’re located,” continues Dean. “We want to connect our experience and range with everyone working in live production, AV install, and studio recording, plus all those working in streaming and podcasting.”

About ENTECH Roadshow

ENTECH Roadshow is the only trade show for AV and entertainment technology professionals that visits every major population centre in Australia, opening up access to more business opportunities than any other event. ENTECH will visit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth in October 2023, bringing a fresh perspective on the industry to every local market.

If you are interested in exhibiting at ENTECH 2023, please email the show organisers at exhibit@entech-roadshow.com to obtain a prospectus.

More info at: entech-roadshow.com