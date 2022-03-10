FBT for Wellington’s Hutt Recreation Ground

The 9,000 capacity Hutt Recreation Ground in Wellington regularly plays host to football, cricket and rugby union matches, and is well-loved and used by the local community. It’s aging PA system was not providing the required coverage of the stands or fields, and management engaged Wellington company Vision Enhancement NZ Ltd to embark on a major overhaul.

The goal was to provide good SPL and music-quality sound, with coverage over a number of fields and the grandstand. To meet this brief, FBT Shadow series speakers were chosen for their quality, SPL capability, and IP rating.

Four FBT Shadow 112HC 12” weatherproof coaxial speakers were mounted across the front of the stadium roof to provide coverage of the fields. Capable of delivering 128dB SPL, they are more than loud enough. A further five Shadow 108CTs were installed to cover the stands.

FBT Shadow speakers use custom high-quality B&C drivers and are IP55 rated, with stainless steel hardware that will survive the rigours of Wellington weather.

The system is driven by FBT AX Series power amplifiers and a Denon DN312X mixer, providing a simple-to-use PA. A Mipro ACT311B series receiver and handheld radio mic with AT90Wa extension antennas complete the system.

The sound is loud and clear, and the customer is very pleased with the result. “The upgraded sound system is amazing,” says Groundsman Kevin Wakefield. “It sounds great and exceeded our expectations. It is simple to use, which is important for the variety of people who use it on a regular basis.”

Vision Enhancement’s Jason Higgan can be contacted on 0800 765 276

http://www.nzvision.co.nz/home

For more details contact:

Pacific Audio Visual Ltd

info@pacificav.co.nz

www.pacificav.co.nz