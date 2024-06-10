GCCEC Chooses L-Acoustics K3 Professional Sound System to Multiply Flexibility

New L-Acoustics Systems Integration Network Agent, Brisbane Sound Group, designs multiple mobile system configurations for regional multi-purpose venue.

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre (GCCEC) stands just a half kilometre away from the white sands of Broadbeach, surrounded by stylish retail, dining, and hospitality. The GCCEC opened in 2004, and 20 years later hosts close to 200 events a year, ranging from conferences to international touring acts. With an expansive, divisible 6,000-seat arena, four multi-purpose exhibition halls, and a variety of meeting room spaces, the venue is well known for its flexible spaces, providing a blank canvas for clients to transform to their needs.

With growing demand on the venue’s in- house audio-visual and professional event management services team, GCCEC’s management turned to Brisbane Sound Group (BSG), a valued supplier of audio solutions to the Centre for over a decade and which recently became an L-Acoustics Systems Integration Network Agent, to recommend an in-house professional sound system that could be re-configured to meet the diverse needs of the different event spaces in the venue.

“A world-class sound system delivering an unparalleled experience for visitors was our top priority,” says Chris Davey, Executive Manager for Technology of the GCCEC. “We also wanted a system that would be flexible and fast and easy to deploy.”

Brisbane Sound recommended an L-Acoustics K3 line array for its full-range, long-throw capabilities. The lightweight and compact profile of K3 would provide the venue with a plethora of deployment options, allowing it to go from hosting an international touring act one day to a large-scale corporate conference the next.

BSG’s excellent track record of services and after-sales support proved valuable to the Centre in achieving its goals with a brand- new PA loudspeaker system. L-Acoustics K3 is available through local suppliers, so additional system elements are easy to come by, extending the options for GCCEC.

Brisbane Sound’s system integration team worked with Damien Juhasz, L-Acoustics Application Engineer APAC to propose a set of designs to fit the venue’s ever-changing event requirements, using L-Acoustics Soundvision audio modelling and prediction software. The venue now has different configuration templates for each space that give event organisers a choice of deployments to match their needs.

The L-Acoustics K3-based system, which Brisbane Sound purchased via local L-Acoustics Certified Provider Distributor JANDS, consists of 24 L-Acoustics K3 boxes, with eight KS28 subwoofers for low-end definition. Eight L-Acoustics X8 and six X12 coaxial speakers are available for on-stage monitoring. The entire system is driven by four LA RAK-II AVB, each loaded with three LA12X amplified controllers while an L-Acoustics P1 processor handles system tuning and measurements for various venue modes via the Milan-AVB network protocol.

Since installing the K3 system, event production teams have rendered positive feedback on its pristine sound quality.

“K3 ticks all the boxes for GCCEC,” says Davey. “It gives us great coverage and high SPL for everything from meetings to conferences to concerts.

The rider-friendly L-Acoustics sound, along with Brisbane Sound Group’s dedicated support, will continue to build the Centre’s reputation as a world-class event venue in the State of Queensland.”