Globally influential Manchester City Football Club appoints Unilumin Sports as LED Display Strategic Partner

Sporting giant’s strategic partnership set to influence LED usage in sport worldwide

The signing ceremony for the Unilumin Sports and Manchester City Football Club strategic cooperation agreement, and the International Smart Stadium Forum, were both held on 6 April in Shenzhen, China. The events marked the official appointment of Unilumin Sports as the LED display strategic partner of Manchester City Football Club internationally. Scott Moon, Chief Executive of City Football Group China, and Lin Mingfeng, chairman of Unilumin, both attended the ceremony and were signatories to the agreement.

Lin Mingfeng and Scott Moon

Unilumin are a 17 year veteran and leader in the LED display industry, and have developed product lines and industry-leading one-stop audio-visual solutions for every level of the sporting market. The strategic partnership with Manchester City Football Club represents an important step in Unilumin’s commitment to the sports industry.

Unilumin will now work with Manchester City Football Club, technical experts, researchers, and entrepreneurs to explore the application of 5G, LED display, and lighting technology in the sports industry. These efforts will deliver a better home viewing experience, a more comfortable live game environment, and contribute to the development of the global sports industry. Unilumin Sports LED display products will make their grand appearance at the home ground of Manchester City Foot Club, Etihad Stadium, at the UEFA Champions League.

Scott Moon confirmed that Manchester City Football Club is committed to presenting a higher quality matchday experience for 400 million football fans across the world, and creating greater value for global commercial partners through increased investments in the infrastructure of Etihad Stadium, game content, and data. In this partnership with Unilumin Sports, Manchester City Football Club will use the technological capabilities of Unilumin LED displays, and work together to develop more intelligent LED display control systems, exploring more advanced technologies for the sports market.

Unilumin Sports has also served as the official partner of FIBA (International Basketball Federation) and the official supplier to Chengdu Universiade. With wide-ranging LED sports product lines, and one-stop audio-visual solutions incorporating LED display, lighting, audio, video, and control, Unilumin Sports can provide customers with one-stop customised services, including lighting for indoor and outdoor stadiums, aquatic centres, stadium control centres, and their surrounds.

